Now — Sunday, Jan. 3
Dancing Lights of Christmas
The Dancing Lights of Christmas, a drive-thru lights and music show, will continue its run at the Wilson County Fairgrounds. Hours are from 5-10 p.m., and ticket prices are $25 per vehicle. Attendees can also receive $5 off on Mondays and Tuesdays through Dec. 8 if they donate at least three non-perishable food items to Second Harvest Food Bank at the ticket booth. For more information, contact Mike Scalf at mcscalf@gmail.com.
Now — Sunday, Nov. 22
Jurassic Quest at Nashville Superspeedway
Jurassic Quest, a drive-thru show featuring lifelike dinosaurs, will continue its run at the Nashville Superspeedway. Hours are from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day. Ticket prices start at $49 per vehicle. For more information, visit jurassicquest.com or email info@nashvillesuper speedway.com.
Thursday, Nov. 19
Free flu shots
The Wilson County Health Department will be providing free flu shots from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Wilson County Fairgrounds, located at 945 E. Baddour Parkway in Lebanon. For more information, call the Wilson County Health Department at 615-444-5325.
Friday, Nov. 20
Night at the Museum
The Wilson County Veterans Service Office will host a free movie night with popcorn and hot dogs at 5 p.m. at the Wilson County Veterans Museum, located at 304 E. Main St. in Lebanon. Attendees are encouraged to bring a chair, sleeping bag or blanket for a screening of “Jim Henson’s Turkey Hollow.” For more information, call 615-444-2460.
Saturday, Nov. 21
St. Jude Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon
The St. Jude Rock ‘n’ Roll Nashville Marathon benefitting St. Jude Children’s Hospital will take place at the Nissan Stadium at 6:35 a.m. The WeGo Star is providing $15 round trips from its Lebanon, Mt. Juliet and Hermitage locations for Wilson County residents interested in participating. Departure times are 4:30 a.m. (Lebanon), 4:53 a.m. (Mt. Juliet) and 5:01 a.m. (Hermitage). For more information, visit https://www.runrocknroll.com/en/Events/Nashville/The-Races/FAQ or call WeGo Public Transit at 615-862-5950.
Fiddlers Grove Barn Sale
Fiddlers Grove Historic Village, located at 945 E. Baddour Parkway in Lebanon, will host a barn sale featuring several vendors from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. as part of its ongoing Christmas in the Grove benefit. For more information, call 615-547-6111.
Thursday, Dec. 3 — Sunday, Dec. 13
Audience of One’s “The Sound of Music”
Audience of One Productions’ ”The Sound of Music” will begin its run at the Capitol Theatre, located on 110 W. Main St., with a showing at 7 p.m. Additional performances are scheduled for Dec. 4-6 and Dec. 10-13. For more information, call the Capitol Theatre at 615-784-4014.
