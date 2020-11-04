POLICY: Items for the Calendar should be submitted via email to news@lebanondemocrat.com. Include a name and contact information in case of questions.
Thursday, Nov. 5
Community blood drive
The Bridge Fellowship, located at 5066 Lebanon Road, will host a community blood drive from noon to 5 p.m. in partnership with Blood Assurance. Due to COVID-19, donations are being accepted by appointment only. To schedule an appointment online, visit https://www.bloodassurance.org/schedule. For more information or to schedule by phone, call 800-962-0628.
Friday, Nov. 6 — Saturday, Nov. 7
The Mill at Christmas
The Mill at Christmas holiday shopping event will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday at 300 N. Maple St. in Lebanon, with a VIP “Sip & Shop” event from 5-9 p.m. on Friday. The all-day shopping event is free to attend, and the VIP event has a $10 admission charge. A portion of those proceeds will be shared among local charities. For more information, call 615-443-6901.
Saturday, Nov. 7
Baird’s Grove Baptist Church Food Giveaway
Baird’s Grove Baptist Church will host a Food Giveaway starting at 9 a.m. at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center, located at 945 E. Baddour Parkway in Lebanon. For more information, contact Pastor Raymond Burns at 615-509-2014.
