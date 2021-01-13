Calendar
Saturday, Jan. 16
MLK Unity March and Motorcade
The Wilson County Black History Committee will host its 9th annual Martin Luther King Jr. celebration with a Unity March and Motorcade. The procession will begin at 9:30 a.m. from Cedars of Lebanon Baptist Church on 211 Beard Ave. Participants are encouraged to display red, black and green in honor of King’s legacy and African culture, as well as red, white and blue to honor frontline workers and American culture. The brunch traditionally held during the event has been canceled due to COVID-19.
