Monday, July 13
Leadership Wilson Reverse Raffle
Leadership Wilson will hold its annual Reverse Raffle fundraiser at 7 p.m. at Five Oaks Country Club, following a dinner and meet-and-greet at 6 p.m. Tickets are $100 and admit two people, and the last ticket drawn from the 300 available will win $10,000. In the event of any continued COVID-19 concerns or emergency guidelines, the event will be moved online. For more information, contact Cathy Sweeney at 615-443-2002.
Saturday, Sept. 5
Fabulous Fifties Festival
The Tennessee Artist’s Guild will host the Fabulous Fifties Festival in Watertown from 3-7 p.m. The event includes live music, themed contests and a car show with cash prizes available for winners. For more information, contact Vickie Frazier at vickief@artizaninsurance.com.
Saturday, Sept. 12
Sherry’s Run Virtual 5K Run/Walk
This year’s Sherry’s Run 5K Run/Walk to benefit cancer patients will be a virtual event, so participants can run, walk or jog in the location of their choice. Early registration is now open and can be completed at https://runsignup.com/Race/TN/Lebanon/SherrysRun, with price discounts until July 31. All registrants will receive an event T-shirt, and in-person pickups are scheduled from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sept. 11 and 8-11 a.m. on Sept. 12 at 623 W. Main St. in Lebanon. Green bows for participants will be available at the Sherry’s Run office at 110 Babb Drive in Lebanon starting July 14, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday.
