POLICY: Items for the Calendar should be submitted via email to news @lebanondemocrat.com. Include a name and contact information in case of questions.
Thursday, Oct. 15 — Friday, Oct. 16
Mt. Juliet Senior Activity Center Spaghetti Days
The Mt. Juliet Senior Activity Center will host its Spaghetti Days fundraiser. Delivery and pickup options will be available from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on both days, with an additional pickup window between 4:30 and 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $12 and include spaghetti with meat sauce made from scratch, salad, bread and dessert. For tickets or more information, contact Valissa Saindon at 615-798-9114.
Friday, Oct. 16
Encore Theatre Company’s “Veronica’s Room”
Encore Theatre Company, located at 6978 Lebanon Road in Mt. Juliet, will continue its run of “Veronica’s Room” with a showing at 7:30 p.m. Additional showings are scheduled for Oct. 17 and 18. For more information, call Encore Theatre Company at 615-598-8950 or visit encore- theatre-company.org.
Friday, Oct. 16 — Saturday, Oct. 17
Ghosts in the Grove
Fiddlers Grove Historic Village will hold its 10th annual Ghosts in the Grove fundraiser at 945 E. Baddour Parkway in Lebanon, with tours beginning at 7 p.m. on Oct. 16 and 17. The event includes ghost stories, the Street of Horrors and appearances from a team of Ghostbusters and Scufflemoss the forest troll. Ticket prices for attendees ages 6-16 are $5 for one day and $8 for two days, and ticket prices for attendees ages 17 and up are $10 for one day and $15 for two days. For more information or to purchase tickets, call Fiddlers Grove at 615-547-6111.
Saturday, Oct. 17
Lebanon Breakfast Rotary’s 8th Annual Fish Fry
Lebanon Breakfast Rotary will host its 8th annual Rotary Fish Fry from 4-7 p.m. at the Farm Bureau Expo Center, located at 945 E. Baddour Parkway in Lebanon. Entry is $15, and takeout will be available. All proceeds from the event will go toward local causes such as Sherry’s Run, Wilson Books from Birth, the Empower Me Center and scholarships for local students to attend Cumberland University. For more information, contact Lebanon Breakfast Rotary at lebanonbreakfastrotary@gmail.com.
Halloween Trivia and Movie Night
Brainiac Trivia League will host a Halloween Trivia and Movie Night at the Capitol Theatre, located at 110 W. Main St. in Lebanon. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., followed by trivia at 5:30 p.m. and a screening of “Beetlejuice” at 7 p.m. For more information, call the Capitol Theatre at 615-784-4014.
Tuesday, Oct. 20
12th Annual Golf Challenge for Wilson County Habitat for Humanity
Hermitage Golf Course, located at 3939 Old Hickory Blvd. in Old Hickory, will host the 12th Annual Golf Challenge benefitting Wilson County Habitat for Humanity. Registration will begin at 11 a.m. and the event will start at 1 p.m. Lunch and dinner will be provided, along with contests, awards and prizes. For more information, contact Wilson County Habitat for Humanity Director Tory Tredway at 615-964-6594 or Hermitage Golf Course at 615-847-4001.
Friday, Oct. 23
Compassionate Hands Chili Cook-Off
Compassionate Hands will host a Chili Cook-Off from 5-7 p.m. at Lebanon First United Methodist Church, located at 415 W. Main St. Awards will be presented including Chili Champion, Non-Chili Champion, Best Mask Champion and Crowd Favorite. No tickets are required, but donations are accepted. Those interested in attending are asked to register online at https://www.facebook.com/events/2795452297411250. For more information, call Compassionate Hands at 615-784-9897.
Saturday, Oct. 24
Wilson County Black History Committee celebrates 25 years
The Wilson County Black History Committee will celebrate its 25th anniversary from 1-4 p.m. at the historic Pickett Chapel grounds, located at 209 E. Market St. in Lebanon. Donations are $25. For more information, call 615-360-8279 or visit www.pickettchapel.org.
Monday, Nov. 2
Goldwing Road Riders Association
The Goldwing Road Riders Association’s Lebanon chapter will meet at Shoney’s Restaurant on 814 S. Cumberland St. at 6 p.m. for a meal, followed by a meeting at 7 p.m. The group is open to all motorcycle makes and models, and anyone who enjoys riding them is encouraged to attend. For more information, call Andrew and Debbie Smith at 615-784-9772.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.