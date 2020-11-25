Calendar
POLICY: Items for the Calendar should be submitted via email to news@lebanondemocrat.com. Include a name and contact information in case of questions.
Now — Sunday, Jan. 3
Dancing Lights of Christmas
The Dancing Lights of Christmas, a drive-thru lights and music show, will continue its run at the Wilson County Fairgrounds. Hours are from 5-10 p.m., and ticket prices are $25 per vehicle. Attendees can also receive $5 off on Mondays and Tuesdays through Dec. 8 if they donate at least three non-perishable food items to Second Harvest Food Bank at the ticket booth. For more information, contact Mike Scalf at mcscalf@gmail.com.
Thursday, Dec. 3 — Sunday, Dec. 13
Audience of One’s “The Sound of Music”
Audience of One Productions’ ”The Sound of Music” will begin its run at the Capitol Theatre, located on 110 W. Main St., with a showing at 7 p.m. Additional performances are scheduled for Dec. 4-6 and Dec. 10-13. For more information, call the Capitol Theatre at 615-784-4014.
Saturday, Dec. 5
Mt. Juliet Senior Center Indoor Yard Sale
The Mt. Juliet Senior Center will host an indoor yard sale and Christmas shop from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 2034 N. Mt. Juliet Road. Household items and decor, Christmas gifts and decorations and gifts, crafts, books, clothing and more will be available. Attendees are asked to wear face masks. For more information, call Mona Tissue at 615-758-9114.
