The Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners annexed two parcels of land for Shiloh Baptist Church at its meeting on Monday evening.
The board voted unanimously for the annexation on Pleasant Grove Road.
Two weeks ago, the planning commission forwarded a positive recommendation on Shiloh’s annexation.
Shiloh Baptist Church plans to build a new facility on the annexed property.
The church has more than 260 members and holds church services at the Missions Mobilization Center of the Tennessee Baptist Mission Board on Sundays at 12:45 p.m. and 3 p.m.
Shiloh Baptist Church was formed in March of 2019, when it held worship services at Lakewood Baptist Church in Donelson.
In October 2020, they moved to the Missions Mobilization Center, located on John Hager Road.
Shiloh’s current property includes a house that the church has transitioned into office space.
The total area to be annexed is 26.66 acres. Much of the property is currently wooded and undeveloped.
Shiloh Baptist Church is in Mt. Juliet’s urban growth boundary.
The church’s property will default into Wilson County’s low-density residential development (RS-40). City officials, including vice mayor Ray Justice, were concerned over the traffic between Central Pike and Pleasant Grove Road in regard to the annexation.
Mt. Juliet Public Works Director Andy Barlow assured individuals that developers are committed to improve the intersection, particularly for the development of the Village at Pleasant Grove.
He also said that the planning commission and Shiloh Baptist Church agreed to have the Mt. Juliet Police Department provide traffic control as a short-term solution for the intersection two weeks ago.
• In other business, the city commission also amended flood grants from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency into their 2021-2022 fiscal-year budget.
The city of Mt. Juliet will use those funds to replace supplies and equipment for the Mt. Juliet Parks and Recreation Department, whose two sheds were damaged by last year’s floods on March 28.
The city commission accepted more than $45,000 in Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) grants and more than $7,000 in Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) grants into its budget.
Monday’s amendment would also increase both Mt. Juliet’s spending on repair and maintenance grounds and on operating supplies to $4,148.
The city commission also declared Good Friday, the Friday after Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, and all Federal holidays as city holidays.
If any of these holidays fall on a Saturday, it will be observed on the preceding Friday, and if one of them falls on a Sunday, it will be observed on the following Monday for employees working from Monday through Friday.
Any of those holidays will also be observed on the actual day for city employees working shift work and during the weekends.
The city commission also accepted a contract with Holm Court, LLC, a Knoxville-based construction company, to build tennis and pickleball courts at Sgt. Jerry Mundy Memorial Park. Collier Engineering, a civil engineering company and Mt. Juliet’s design firm, has completed the design and plans for the courts.
The costs for the new tennis and pickleball courts is estimated at $1.5 million.
