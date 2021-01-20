Bears battle back from early Central surge

GLADEVILLE — Wilson Central’s boys bolted to a big lead early before Mt. Juliet controlled the rest of the game as the Golden Bears picked up a 45-38 road victory last Friday.
The Wildcats jumped to a 12-1 lead. But Osize Daniyan keyed a Mt. Juliet comeback with 18 points, negating the five three-pointers and 19 points by Central’s Zack Markus as the Golden Bears got a payback victory over their rivals who rallied for a December victory at MJHS.
“We were a little bit sloppy to start,” Mt. Juliet coach Jonathan Drake said. “Their zone gave us fits the first time we played them so we were trying to attack it a different way and guessing a little bit. It was my fault, so we tried to simplify it a little bit. We hang our hat on guarding and limiting the other team. We really turned up the defensive pressure and were able to battle back.”
‘We came out and we executed our game plan the first four minutes of the game,” Wildcats coach Michael Teeter said. “We had a good idea about what we wanted to do.
“I felt like we really let up off the gas, gave them a chance to get back into it, and that’s a credit to Coach Drake over there and his guys, they battled hard. They outworked us in every facet of the game. They earned it tonight more than what we did.”
Halftime came with a 21-21 tie on Daniyan’s tip before the buzzer, interrupting Mt. Juliet’s 14-0 run which saw the Bears take the lead on Daniyan’s foul-line jumper to open the second half. The run turned a 21-14 Wilson Central lead into a 28-21 Golden Bear advantage. A Markus triple ended the third period, trimming the lead to 33-30.
Kyle Taylor tossed in eight of his 10 points after halftime for Mt. Juliet while Jacob Burge notched nine, Josh Keck and Carson Coleman three apiece and Bodie Wells two as the Bears moved to 6-12 for the season and 3-6 in District 9-AAA.
Adler Kerr had fiver of his seven points during Central’s sizzling start while Evan Riggan, Damion Fayne and Hunter Scurlock each scored four as the Wildcats fell to 5-7 for the season and 3-3 in district play on-court. But Central does have three COVID forfeit wins, making the ‘Cats 6-3 in league play.
Wilson Central traveled to Lebanon’s Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court on Tuesday to take on the Blue Devils while Mt. Juliet went to Portland. The Bears have also picked up games at Franklin for Saturday afternoon and at Cannon County (both boys and girls) next Monday (their district bye is the next night) to help make up for games canceled during the holidays when Wilson County Schools order competition to be shut down for two weeks to end December. The Wildcats are booked to host Beech for Senior Night on Friday.
Green Hill boys emerge with double-OT triumph over BeechMT. JULIET — In a key midseason District 9-AAA boys’ battle, host Green Hill hit 7 of 10 free throws in eight minutes of overtime to take a 54-48 win over Beech on Tuesday night.
Paxton Davidson dropped in three 3-pointers on his way to 17 points to lead Green Hill while center Jason Burch tossed in 10, half of which came in the two overtimes. Mo Ruttlen racked up nine, Riggs Abner seven, Zach Blair five and Kaleb Carver and Blake Stacey three each as the Hawks improved to 8-4 for the season and 7-1 in the league. GHHS has won eight straight after dropping its first four.
Andrew Paige poured in 16 points, all after halftime, to lead Beech. Kaleb Powell put in 12 and Kristian Shaw 11 as the Buccaneers fell to 11-4, 4-2.
Beech led 7-5 following the first quarter before the Hawks came back to a 20-15 halftime advantage. Green Hill led 33-30 going into the fourth before the teams went into overtime tied at 41-41.
Gallatin’s Martin drops eight 3s on Mt. JulietGALLATIN — Ty Martin was too hot for Mt. Juliet to handle Tuesday night with 28 points to lead Gallatin past the Golden Bears 59-45.
Martin’s tallies included eight three-pointers. Cade Martin finished with 15 as the Green Wave improved to 8-3 for the season and 3-3 in District 9-AAA.
Gallatin led 17-7 at the first-quarter break, 34-19 at halftime and 47-32 going into the fourth as the Golden Bears fell to 5-11, 2-6.
Osize Daniyan knocked down 19 points to lead Mt. Juliet while Kyle Taylor scored seven, Owen Rodriguez six on two threes, Daniel Beard five in the fourth quarter, Jacob Burge and Braxton Corey three each and Josh Keck two.
Saints swarmed by EaglesANTIOCH — Mt. Juliet Christian fell behind early in a 74-35 loss at Ezell-Harding on Tuesday night.
Cameron Hunt had 19 points and Blake Dean 14 as each drained four three-pointers for Ezell-Harding. Ahmad Johnson added 11 points.
Justin Matthews scored 11 for the Saints while Derrick Crouch added eight, Max Beaty four, Luke Nave and Chase Smith three each, Jordan Willis and Jayson Linville two apiece and Caleb Smith a free throw.
