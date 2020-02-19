Mt. Juliet point guard Will Pruitt was named a Class AAA finalist for Mr. Basketball on Thursday. The senior was averaging almost 21 points, seven rebounds and 5.5 assists with a 2/1 assist-to-turnover ration and two steals per game through the Golden Bears’ first 20 games. The Lipscomb-signee is a two-time most valuable player of the Willie Brown ‘65 Tournament at Father Ryan. He was District 9-AAA MVP and all-state last year. The other semifinalists are Maryville’s Joe Anderson and Cleveland’s Jacobi Wood. The winners will be announced at 7 p.m. March 10 on the Murphy Center floor at Middle Tennessee State University in Murfreesboro. High school head coaches and media members nominated the finalists and a statewide committee of sportswriters selected the winners based on their performance during the 2019-20 regular season. Academics and character were also taken into consideration.