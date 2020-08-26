Bears wear out Stewarts Creek on opening night

MT. JULIET — Mt. Juliet Golden Bear football fans got a return to normalcy on Friday night. Not only did their Bears defeat Stewarts Creek 30-16 at Elzie Patton Stadium, they also won by just playing a game.
“I feel like we won two games tonight,” said Mt. Juliet coach Trey Perry. “It was a typical
first game, we made mistakes, we made plays, and we gave the fans a reason to cheer.”
It was the first sporting event played in the Mel Brown Athletic Complex since early March.
Mt. Juliet was having a great opening drive when on third down, the snap went over quarterback Stephen Swoner’s head resulting in a 14-yard loss, and forcing the Golden Bears to punt.
However, the Bears’ defense was just as stingy as in years past, forcing a quick three-and-out.
Grady Mang then partially blocked the Stewarts Creek punt, giving the Golden Bears the ball at the Red Hawks’ 16-yard line.
Four plays later, Camron Malone plunged in from 3 yards, giving the Golden Bears a 7-0 lead.
On the ensuing Red Hawks possession, punter Alex Krenk, who also serves as the team’s quarterback, fumbled the snap and was tackled short of the first down.
The Golden Bears again capitalized on the short field as Malone scored his second touchdown of the night, this time from 13 yards.
On Stewarts Creek’s next drive, the Red Hawks had their deepest penetration into Mt. Juliet territory. A 17-play, 79-yard drive was stopped 1 yard short of the end zone as the Golden Bears defense rose to the occasion.
Four plays later, Swoner got his first touchdown pass of the season, a 61-yard
bomb to Amarion Workings.
“You won’t find a harder worker than Stephen Swoner,” said Perry when asked about the improvement in Swoner since the end of last season.
The Golden Bears increased their lead to 23-0 as Connor Kowalski connected on a 39-yard field as the first half expired. The score was set up by an interception by cornerback Montrell Bandy.
After the teams traded punts to start the second half, Mang intercepted Krenk at the Golden Bears’ 40-yard line.
After connecting with Jamari Sowell for 37 yards, Swoner scored on the QB sneak, increasing the lead to 30-0.
“Not just our defense putting us in good field position with turnovers and stops, but Connor Kowalski getting touchbacks on kickoffs, making other teams start at their 20-yard line, is a huge weapon for us this year,” said Perry.
The Red Hawks finally got on the board in the fourth quarter as Krenk connected with tight end
Blak Bachman for 16-yard touchdown, and then with Tayden Mounivong from 8 yards out to complete the scoring.
The Golden Bears are off this week before a big Region 4-6A match with county rival Lebanon in two weeks at Patton Stadium.
“The next game is a big game because it is the first region game,” said Perry.
