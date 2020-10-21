Commanders rumble past MJCA 49-13

MT. JULIET — Friendship Christian rolled into Mt. Juliet Middle’s Barry Wilmore Field last Friday night and rolled out with a 49-13 win over host Mt. Juliet Christian on a brisk evening.
Don Dunning got Friendship on the board less than five minutes in by backing over a pair of Saints defenders and over the goal line to complete a 19-yard sweep for a score.
Mt. Juliet Christian cornerback JaMarion Thomas temporarily prevented another Commander touchdown by winning a jump ball in the end zone for an interception.
But after an MJCA punt, Drew Porter doubled Friendship’s lead with a 1-yard scoring sweep early in the second quarter for a 14-0 score.
Friendship didn’t need its offense for the Commanders’ next touchdown as Delanie Majors caught Carter Branim’s punt in full stride and returned it 43 yards to the end zone for a 21-0 lead.
MJCA’ T.J Bolden recovered a Friendship fumble. But Majors got the ball right back on the next snap by intercepting a pass and returning it 13 yards to the Saints’ 35-yard line, from where Drew Porter bolted straight ahead to the end zone for a 28-0 lead.
With starting quarterback Christian Link one of several first-teamers on the sideline with injuries, MJCA coach Dan Davis used a committee of QBs. He also went to the trick section of his playbook when upback Thomas caught the snap in punt formation and ran 20 yards to ignite a drive.
Kam Curtis, normally a fullback, threw a pass which was deflected a couple of times before Tyler Barnes caught it and ran downfield to complete a 38-yard gain to the Friendship 28.
Barnes then caught a fade from Curtis in the right side of the end zone from 29 yards to put the Saints on the board with just over a minute left in the first half.
But Commander coach John McNeal utilized his timeouts as Friendship drove 49 yards to Dunning’s 4-yard scoring sweep with 12 seconds left as FCS carried a 35-6 lead into halftime.
Friendship’s Caleb Bridges deflected a punt early in the second half, giving the Commanders a short field to work with at the MJCA 35. Quarterback Kolby Gaines bootlegged and weaved the final 12 yards to open a 42-6 lead and start the running clock.
Dunning intercepted a pass and returned it 22 yards to the 17. Morgan McGregor bounced left and fell across the goal line to end a 15-yard run for a 49-6 score.
Mt. Juliet Christian went to the air for the Saints’ second score. JaMarion Thomas passed 34 yards to Tyler Barnes. After a pass-interference penalty on Friendship, the pair hooked up again on a 23-yard strike for a 49-13 score early in the fourth quarter.
The Saints’ Isaiah Smith recovered Branim’s onside kick, but MJCA eventually lost the ball on downs.
Friendship (5-2), which clinched a first-round home playoff game with the win, will host Bell Buckle Webb for homecoming at Pirtle Field this coming Friday while Mt. Juliet Christian (1-7) will also celebrate homecoming when the Saints entertain Middle Tennessee Christian at Wilmore Field in the Saints’ home finale. Both kickoffs will be at 7 p.m.
