A now former Mt. Juliet High School teacher and coach was arrested Thursday on an indictment charging two counts of aggravated statutory rape against a 16-year-old female student at his Nashville home in June.
Timothy Williams, 30, was taken into custody without incident at his Grover Street residence, according to a news release from Metro Nashville Police.
Wilson County Schools spokesman Bart Barker said in an email that the district learned of the investigation into Williams last summer and suspended him.
“Upon learning about the criminal allegations surrounding Mr. Williams, the district met with him and then immediately placed him on suspension,” Barker said. “Before the start of this school year, Mr. Williams resigned while he remained on suspension. He had been an employee with the district since 2013 teaching social ctudies. We have worked very closely with local law enforcement throughout their investigation and will continue to do so moving forward.”
Metro Nashville Youth Services detectives took the lead in the investigation after being made aware by Mt. Juliet Police that Williams had brought the girl to Nashville.
The investigation shows that Williams picked up the victim, with whom he communicated via Instagram, at one of her friend’s homes in Mt. Juliet where she was to have spent the night, according to Metro Nashville Police. He drove her to his home and then back to Mt. Juliet in the early morning hours of the following day. Mt. Juliet’s license plate camera program helped corroborate the victim’s account of events.
Detectives have concern about potential additional victims given that Williams was employed at the high school for several years prior to the initiation of this investigation.
Anyone with information about Williams that they believe should come to the attention of law enforcement is asked to contact MNPD Youth Services Detective Edward Conrads at 615-862-7417.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.