A Lebanon man who was accused of threatening multiple public servants and private citizens throughout the middle Tennessee area plead guilty Tuesday to eight charges, according to a news release from the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office.
Phillip Wayne Foster plead guilty to eight charges for his involvement with sending threatening letters to victims that included multiple elected officials, including numerous judges.
Multiple agencies worked collaboratively in executing search warrants on a property located at Young Road in February as a result of a lengthy investigation of Foster.
“The letters included threats of bodily injury and/or death, bomb threats and threats of distribution or delivery of chemical agents,” Wilson County Sheriff Robert Bryan said in the release. “This was a lengthy investigation for our Criminal Investigations Division, led by Detective Mike Barbee, due to the numerous victims and jurisdictions that were involved. They conducted a very thorough investigation which allowed them to build a strong case against Foster in court.”
