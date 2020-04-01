The Mt. Juliet Police Department is continuing a search for two escaped suspects, likely juveniles, in connection with a carjacking incident as of Monday.
According to a series of releases from the Mt. Juliet Police Department, the suspects are two males estimated between the ages of 17 and 19. They were both wearing dark clothing at the time of the incident on Sunday, and one lost a shoe while fleeing from officers on foot. Neither suspect was armed.
The incident took place at Providence Trail Apartments, also known as Aventura Apartments, at approximately 9:50 p.m. An adult male victim placed a 911 call saying he was confronted by the suspects in the parking lot and forced to the ground before they took his keys and vehicle.
Officers identified that vehicle on South Mt. Juliet Road and attempted a traffic stop before initiating a pursuit. The driver reportedly fled to the parking lot of Adams Lane Plaza before crashing into a carbon monoxide tank, which was not ruptured in the collision.
The suspects allegedly fled from the vehicle after running back into a ditch, and officers lost sight of them during foot pursuit.
After expanding a search for the suspects into Pleasant Grove Road, Glass Creek Apartments and the area surrounding Walmart, the department called off the effort at approximately 1:30 a.m.
Officers are continuing increased patrol in the area as the department searches for the suspects. They currently believe the two arranged for friends to pick them up after the chase, and that they may be hiding in an apartment complex.
The Mt. Juliet Police Department is asking citizens to call 911 if they have information related to one or both of the suspects.
