OLD HICKORY — The Mt. Juliet Police Department is searching for a teenage suspect in correlation with a pair of convenience store burglaries that occurred on Lebanon Road on Tuesday.

According to an update posted by the Mt. Juliet Police Department, detectives are following strong leads on the missing suspect’s identity. As of Wednesday at press time, he had yet to be located.

