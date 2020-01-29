Meers, Sarah Marie, age 15, of Mt. Juliet, TN, died January 22, 2020. Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN, 615-773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com.
Zella Jo Walker, passed away on Wednesday, January 22nd, 2020. Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 615-758-5459, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.
Samantha “Sam” Moss, 21, passed away Tuesday, January 21, 2020. Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 615-758-5459, www.sellarsfuneralservice.com.
Leslie Ann Breedlove Greer, age 34, of Mt. Juliet, TN, died January 21, 2020. Bond Memorial Chapel, 615-773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com.
