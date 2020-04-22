Death Notice
Ruth Elaine Hix, age 66, passed away on April 17, 2020. Graveside services, conducted by Bro. Gary “Buster” Drennon, were held on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at Wilson County Memorial. Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615-444-9393, was in charge of arrangements
