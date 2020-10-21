Defense carries Hawks to third straight win

MT. JULIET — Josh Crouch credited the defense for delivering Green Hill’s third straight victory last Friday night, 17-13 over Giles County, on the Hawks’ Senior Night in their home finale.
“The offense had been clicking the last two weeks,” Crouch said after his Hawks climbed to 4-5 with two road trips to East Tennessee left in their inaugural season. “Tonight was more about defense.”
Shea McElroy’s 46-yard run staked Giles County to a 7-0 lead late in the first quarter. That came after the Bobcats’ first series ended with a blocked punt by the Hawks’ Camaron Sowell.
Green Hill scored twice in the final four minutes of the first half. Sam Crickmar kicked a 20-yard field goal to put the Hawks on the board. Clayton Nordstrom passed 26 yards to Kaleb Carver to put the home team ahead 10-6 six seconds before the break.
Carver, who had a big gain on a reverse, tacked on a 1-yard touchdown run early in the third quarter for a 17-7 lead.
Giles County scored on a 44-yard pass in the fourth quarter, but the two-point try failed.
Nordstrom hit half of his 14 passes for 122 yards. Carver collected 76 yards on three carries, most of which came on a reverse, as Green Hill finished with 220 total yards.
Giles County gained 301 yards.
“We did a good job up front establishing the line of scrimmage,” Crouch said. “We couldn’t really run the ball. They were stacking the box pretty heavily.”
Crouch will take the Hawks to Morristown later this week for a 6 p.m. CDT game Friday against Lakeway Christian.
