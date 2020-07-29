Wilson County residents are still feeling the strain on their pocketbooks from COVID-19, with nearly 26,000 new unemployment claims filed statewide last week according to the Department of Labor and Workforce.
Making sure their children have what they need to head back to school is a high priority for affected families, and multiple community members have stepped in to address it.
“We’ve been doing a school supply giveaway for probably the last 10 years,” Mt. Juliet Help Center Executive Director Carolyn Smith said. “It’s grown so much, and last year we doubled the number we’d done before. I hope we’re able to take some stress off the parents and get kids excited about going back to school.”
The center is currently accepting online registration for this year’s school supply giveaway at http://www.mtjuliethelpcenter.org/, with spots available for Saturday and Tuesday. An estimated 150 families have received supplies so far.
“We pride ourselves on making it personal,” Smith said. “We put every backpack together individually, so a kid in first grade at W.A. Wright gets exactly what they need, and so does a fifth grader at Elzie D. Patton.”
The Mt. Juliet Help Center services schools west of Highway 109, but families in other parts of the county still have options. Re:MOVE//Training, a fitness center with locations in both Lebanon and Mt. Juliet, is collecting school supplies through Wednesday to distribute directly to area teachers.
“Especially with COVID-19 and everything going on, the schools and teachers have been under a lot of extra stress,” Re:MOVE co-owner Crystal Horne said. “We thought it would be helpful to ease that burden.”
Horne said she and her staff used a parents’ group on Facebook to communicate with teachers and find the most in-demand supplies. Both locations are collecting them during regular business hours until Wednesday, and Horne plans to split the donations between schools based on need.
“We’ve had certain schools reach out to us that have families at higher poverty levels,” she said. “We’re going to compile it all from the two gyms and try to reach as many of them as possible. A lot of what the teachers are looking for this year has to do with the virus. They need a lot of hand sanitizer, batteries for temperature checks and thermometers.”
Other high-priority items include latex gloves, disposable masks and tissue paper. Traditional school supplies are still in-demand, and donors are encouraged to bring washable markers, copy paper, index cards and plastic bags.
“I want people to know they don’t have to be members to donate,” Horne said. “It’s been going well and a lot of our clients have been bringing things in, but we’d like to see the rest of the community come by.”
For those looking to help out children at a specific school or grade level, Wilson County Schools Adopt a Student is connecting donors and families on Facebook. Originally focused on high school seniors, the group recently expanded its reach to include all K-12 students in the county and also plans to help teachers with classroom supplies.
Interested parents can join the Wilson County Schools Adopt a Student group and post their child’s name, grade and school. Then a volunteer will “adopt” them and handle their supply list.
Students are currently expected to return to school on Aug. 3, but the Wilson County Board of Education’s special called meeting at 9 a.m. Saturday could see changes to the school calendar implemented.
