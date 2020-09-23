Cumberland University has announced a new mentoring program established by the Office of Career Services and Internships and the Office of Advancement and Alumni.
The purpose of the program is to foster meaningful relationships between Cumberland students and Cumberland alumni and other community members and to help students prepare for success upon graduation. Mentors will share knowledge, experience and insight with students to help them further their academic and career goals. Mentees will learn from mentors in a variety of career fields, including healthcare, banking, finance, human resources, management, business administration, marketing, technology, sales, sports, and publishing.
The program helps to further the Cumberland University mission to empower students to not only have a successful and productive career but to thrive intellectually, professionally, personally and spiritually for a lifetime. This program will continue to evolve to meet the needs of both mentors and mentees.
“Cumberland is blessed to have so many successful alumni and community partners to mentor our students,” said Senior Director of Annual Giving and Alumni Relations Courtney Vick. “I’m hopeful that the relationships formed through this program will be mutually beneficial and lead to lifelong friendships.”
Meetings may be held either face-to-face or virtually, so mentors do not have to live locally to be part of Cumberland’s Mentor Program. Interested mentors may reach out to Vick at 615-547-1332 or cvick@cumberland.edu. Interested Cumberland students can reach out to LeAnn Blevins, Director of Career Services and Internships at 615-547-1357 or lblevins@cumberland.edu.
— Submitted to the News
