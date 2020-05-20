Cumberland University announced today that it will hold its annual Commencement ceremony on June 20, 2020.
In an effort to maintain social distancing protocols, the ceremony will be limited to graduates only and no guests will be in attendance. The ceremony will be streamed live for supporters to watch.
The ceremony will take place on 10 a.m. June 20, 2020 on the Cumberland University Memorial Hall Lawn, weather permitting. The university will hold one ceremony for all degree levels — associate, bachelors and masters.
Graduating students will be seated 6 feet apart and hand sanitizing stations will be provided. Students will not shake hands with university leadership, and those who handle diploma covers will be wearing gloves.
“While it isn’t the traditional ceremony we’re used to, I’m excited that our students will still be able to walk across the stage and celebrate their tremendous achievement,” said Cumberland University President Paul Stumb. “We’re doing what we can to maintain social distancing recommendations while also creating a valuable and memorable experience for our honored graduates.”
A Cumberland University COVID-19 task force is meeting regularly to monitor the situation, including regulations and guidelines set by the government and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
For more information and updates visit https://www.cumberland.edu/commencement/.
Submitted to the Democrat
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.