The Wilson County Farm Bureau ladies group chose Southside Elementary School Angel Tree as their 2020 Christmas project. Needless to say this has been a very difficult year for many families. Several ladies volunteered to do the shopping for the children.
Presents were delivered Tuesday. Jamie Casper, Southside Elementary guidance counselor, received the gifts and will see that they are delivered to the families. Special thanks to Southside Park Farm Bureau for also helping with the project by providing bicycles. Agency Manager Ryan Ingram and agent Jordan Graves also helped with delivery.
Wilson County Farm Bureau Women is a group focused on community service and especially agricultural education tracking volunteer hours. The group meets each month to review and discuss upcoming projects and events. We would love to have any Wilson County Farm Bureau ladies join our group. If you would like more information or be added to our monthly mailing list, you may contact Anita Hitt at 615-444-0614 at the Southside Park Office.
Submitted to the Democrat
