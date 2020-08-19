Wilson County’s newest school celebrated its first year with a ribbon-cutting on Thursday, ahead of the Green Hill High School Hawks’ first day inside next week.
GHHS cost $107 million to complete and will accommodate roughly 2,000 students. It is among the largest public projects in county history and Wilson County Schools’ largest facility to date.
Mt. Juliet Middle School’s 7th and 8th grade class will also attend GHHS this year as part of a restructuring brought on by the March 3 tornado, which is expected to put the building near capacity.
“I’m so thankful that we have this school, because just a little over five-and-a-half months ago we lost two structures in the tornado,” Wilson County Director of Schools Donna Wright said. “Displaced 1,700 kids and 150 staff members, and I think often, what would we have done had we not had this school in the process of being completed?”
Wright said GHHS fills a need for a high school in northwest Wilson County and expects the school’s legacy to eventually overshadow the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Where I’m from, they’re closing schools, and here we’re opening them,” GHHS Principal Kevin Dawson said. “That’s a symbol of the prosperity that’s happening here, and the growth that’s happening, and that’s something that we should celebrate.”
Wilson County Board of Education Chairman Larry Tomlinson said he wants students and parents alike to feel safe and confident walking into the new school.
“We’re going through times now that we’ve never experienced before,” he said. “We’re certainly not an exception to that either, it’s all new uncharted waters for us. I think that we’re up to the challenge … we’re going to keep this district moving forward.”
Although the school’s construction was threatened by roughly five months of inclement weather, the district still met its opening day target — and Tomlinson hopes the school will do just as well meeting educational standards.
“As Providence was an igniter for south Mt. Juliet, Green Hill will be an igniter for north Mt. Juliet in my mind,” Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto said. “The placement of this school not only is big for the students and parents who are here, but it’s also big for the city of Mt. Juliet.”
However, Hutto said the students should feel the biggest impact because of multiple opportunities for growth.
“Over the next few years thousands of students will gather here,” Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto said. “And they’ll engage in things like critical thinking, they’ll develop social skills. They’ll compete in the classroom, they’ll compete on the court, they’ll compete on the field. They’ll experience heartache and joy, they’ll fall in love, they’ll build friendships and they’ll create memories that will last a lifetime.”
