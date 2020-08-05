Wilson County’s students are preparing to head back to school in the coming weeks, and the Kiwanis Club of Mt. Juliet spent Saturday collecting money and meals to help them.
The organization kicked off the day with its second annual Kiwanis 4 Kids 5K at Charlie Daniels Park, and followed up with a Fill the Bus food drive at Walmart.
“We’re always looking for ways to make money to support kids in the community,” Kiwanis Club of Mt. Juliet President Taylor Johnson said. “The 5K was something a little different, and we didn’t see another 5K locally so it also helps Mt. Juliet as a whole.”
Race attendance dropped some from the inaugural event, which Johnson said was likely because of COVID-19. Approximately 25 runners signed up to support the cause, and multiple local businesses also pitched in with sponsorship funding.
“We use our money for Wilson County Schools,” Johnson said. “So we can help kids with school supplies, food and any other needs in the community. We’ve already put together supply boxes for all the schools in Mt. Juliet.”
Participants in the 5K included both community members and competitive runners from across the state. Tim O’Leary of Nashville posted the best time of the men at 21:13, while Tamra Smith of Shelbyville came in first among women with a time of 27:03.
“This is probably one of the only races in Middle Tennessee with a curve since the virus,” O’Leary said, adding that he found out about the race online. “Normally I do 20 to 30 races a year, but this year it’s my third. A lot of professional races are done for profit, but I really like doing races that support causes, especially ones that are supporting kids.”
Smith also decided to attend the event after seeing an online listing, and said she was confident it would be safe because of Kiwanis’ involvement.
“I know the Kiwanis Club has a wonderful reputation in the community and that if they were doing things they’d be done right,” she said. “Running in any event allows me to focus on health, community and camaraderie. We all know the importance of social distancing, and we want to be a beacon for the community.”
After packing up at the race, Kiwanis Club members headed over to Walmart to “Fill the Bus” for the Wilson County Schools Family Resource Center. The club holds the event twice a year and serves as the FRC’s largest donor.
“What we do is get these supplies to the FRC, then counselors and school administrators contact if us families are in need,” Wilson County Family Resource Center Coordinator Anne Barger said. “We take food either to schools or homes, and if we’re taking it to homes we try to determine if there are any other needs we can remedy.”
Barger said the FRC is not limited to helping low-income families and has also stepped in to provide relief to people impacted by COVID-19 and the tornado.
“Per month, we’re talking about helping about 30 families,” she said. “We also get donations of school supplies. Our whole idea is to show love, and the more people we can help the better.”
Lindsay Macpherson, a retired school counselor from Rutland Elementary, was among the community members who donated to Fill the Bus on Saturday.
“I know the good work the Family Resource Center and Wilson County Schools do to help families in need,” she said. “I’ve seen so many families get help with food and other basic life necessities through it.”
Through those donations, the FRC now has dozens of extra boxes of food they can distribute to students when school begins on Aug. 17.
“We’re just volunteers out here doing anything that we can to benefit children in our community,” Johnson said. “That’s what we’re all about … basically improving the world, one child, one community at a time.”
