Wilson County Schools has announced Beverly Sharpe as the new principal of Mt. Juliet High School.
Sharpe is no stranger to MJHS. The first 35 years of her career were at the school.
In November, while serving as MJHS assistant principal, she was named West Wilson Middle School Principal. replacing Kevin Dawson who was named principal at the new Green Hill High School.
“I feel incredibly honored to have the opportunity to return in this leadership role. I have a strong bond with the faculty, staff and students of MJHS and I look forward to reconnecting with them in this next chapter of my career,” Sharpe said in a news release.
Sharpe was instrumental in providing a calming voice of leadership to her WWMS students, staff and parents following the tornado devastation of March 3.
“There are hardly words to describe how meaningful my time at WWMS has been; the staff and students are second to none. I have learned so much from them, especially during the past two months,” said Sharpe. “The staff has rallied around each other and around our students during some very difficult circumstances. I have watched them step up to do whatever was needed to provide for the needs of our school community. The WWMS family will always hold a special place in my heart.”
Sharpe’s move to MJHS fits the feeder pipeline from WWMS to MJHS. Already having developed relationships with current WWMS students, she will be a familiar face for those students when they get to MJHS.
“With WWMS as our feeder school, students are arriving at MJHS well-prepared for high school,” said Sharpe. “I think our potential for continued academic success lies in our ability to accurately identify the needs of our students and meet them at their point of need.”
The move adds to the ease of rising West Wilson Middle seventh and eighth grade students, who will be taught at MJHS as West Wilson Middle is rebuilt.
“I am proud to present Beverly Sharpe as the ‘new’ Mt. Juliet High School Principal,” said Director of Schools Donna Wright. “Beverly is returning to her school home, which will certainly add a special touch in the transition of the West Wilson Middle School seventh and eighth graders when they join the high school next school year.”
Sharpe takes over for Leigh Anne Rainey, who announced her resignation earlier this week. Rainey has accepted an administrative position with Collierville Schools in the Memphis area, where her husband is transferring.
Sharpe will officially begin her new duties on July1.
Wright said Sharpe’s successor at WWMS would be announced next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.