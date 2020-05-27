This week, principals from Wilson County Schools high schools created a plan for traditional graduation ceremonies in light of the coronavirus pandemic.
According to an email from WCS spokesman Bart Barker, restrictions and modifications have been put in place that comply with current state health guidelines. This updated plan significantly reduces student and family volume. Director of Schools Donna Wright approved the plan.
Below are the finalized Class of 2020 graduation ceremonies dates and times:
Lebanon High SchoolLHS will conduct two ceremonies on Tuesday, June 16 on their football field.
Students with last names that start with letters A-K will graduate at 4 p.m.
Students with last names that start with letters L-Z will graduate at 8 p.m.
Each graduate is getting four tickets and one parking pass.
Mt. Juliet High SchoolMJHS will conduct two ceremonies on Thursday, June 18 on the their football field.
Students with last names that start with letters A-M will graduate at 10 a.m.
Students with last names that start with letters N-Z will graduate at 2 p.m.
Each graduate is getting four tickets and one parking pass.
Watertown High SchoolWHS will conduct one ceremony on Saturday, June 20 at 10 a.m. on their football field.
Each graduate is getting four tickets.
Wilson Central High SchoolWCHS will conduct two ceremonies on Friday, June 19 on their football field.
Students with last names that start with letters A-L will graduate at 4 p.m.
Students with last names that start with letters M-Z will graduate at 8 p.m.
Each graduate is getting four tickets.
Social distancing guidelines will be in place during these ceremonies for students and guests.
In the event of inclement weather, ceremonies would be moved to school gyms. If that happens, guest tickets per graduate would be reduced from four to two.
Principals from each high school have been, and will continue to be, in contact with seniors and their families for any additional instructions and guidelines, Barker wrote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.