Wilson County Schools began classes Monday under a hybrid model, with students attending two days a week on a rotating schedule.
The district made that decision in an effort to prevent COVID-19 from spreading among the student body, and is also requiring face coverings and temperature checks.
Hybrid learning is currently expected to stay in place for at least two weeks, and families will be notified of any changes by 4 p.m. on Thursdays.
“Since the inception of this pandemic, district and local leaders have utilized a variety of data sources in an effort to accurately assess the impact of COVID-19 on Wilson County, our region and the state of Tennessee,” a statement on Wilson County Schools’ website reads. “Each data source and health metric assessed has been vetted for both reliability and validity. The health metrics being collected include new case counts, effective infection rates, new recoveries, new hospitalizations and new deaths. Our district tracks the daily values,14-day values, trends and total counts for each of these measures. Decisions to move between Traditional/Hybrid/Remote will be determined by the culmination of data impacting a school, group of schools or the entire district.”
Reopening guidelines for each school in the district, including mask policies and plans for any COVID-19 cases, are available at https://www.wcschools.com/Page/4799.
Cumberland University also welcomed back students under a hybrid model Monday, and the Lebanon Special School District is in its second week.
LSSD briefly quarantined roughly 100 sixth graders and their teachers last week after a student’s positive COVID-19 test, but most of them have returned after consultation with the Wilson County Health Department.
“It has been determined that most of the teachers from Winfree Bryant will be allowed to safely return to work,” a statement sent to LSSD families Friday reads. “As a result of those teachers returning to school, those students who were moved to distance learning to continue academics with these teachers may return to school as well. Those few students who were actually quarantined have been notified and will remain at home.”
