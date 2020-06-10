The Wilson County Adult High School celebrated its largest graduating class since opening in 1992 on Friday, with 147 students receiving diplomas during a drive-through ceremony.
WCAH’s Class of 2020 also earned a combined $2.3 million in scholarships to attend universities, while others are planning to serve in the military.
One of those students is William Dempsey, who came to WCAH from a small town in Iowa for a second chance at education.
“I’m here because of a series of poor decisions on my part, like skipping school and not taking it seriously,” he said. “It was a good experience, and it wasn’t a normal classroom setting so I didn’t get distracted by other students. It’s probably one of the best school settings I’ve had, and it was really helpful for me.”
Dempsey plans to save up some money before going into military training, and is also considering going to trade school for mechanics.
“You’ll hear people say that school is bad or boring,” he said. “But if you put your mind to it and don’t slack off you can get so much out of it.”
WCAH allows students like Dempsey to finish up their education within a year and receive a Tennessee high school diploma, as opposed to a high school equivalency credential (HSE) or GED diploma.
Most students who attend are within six credits of graduating, and they work with a computer-based program in individual or small group settings.
“These are wonderful students, but sometimes life got in their way and they could not achieve something as important as a high school diploma,” Principal Mary Ashby said. “Because they either lost their home they were living in, family members died, they had to work to support families.”
Zoe Blackwell, of Mt. Juliet, was already behind on her schoolwork when COVID-19 disrupted the classroom schedule. She was able to meet her graduation requirements within a week of starting at WCAH, and plans to enlist in the U.S. Army before joining the FBI.
“It was easy because I could work at my own pace,” she said. “The teachers were really sweet and helpful, if I needed them they were there and I loved that. This is more one-one-one and they work to make sure you master certain things if you’re having trouble.”
Matthew Cook, another student who attended Mt. Juliet High School, had a similar experience to Blackwell’s at WCAH. He plans to join the U.S. Navy to work on welding and construction for battalions.
“I wasn’t doing too well at Mt. Juliet, but this school let me work a lot online at my own pace,” he said. “It was amazing, and it was a lot better for me than being in a big classroom with a lot more students.”
Math teacher Blake Hall said watching his students finish high school is immensely rewarding, and that he enjoys helping them throughout the year.
“Working with these kids is life-changing,” he said. “You get to see them grow day by day, and the feeling you get when they earn that diploma is indescribable. It’s a reflection of the work they put in, and I’m so proud of them.”
Hall is one of six people on staff at WCAH, though budget cuts and retirements are expected to change the setup for the 2020-21 school year. Ashby, along with instructors Ed Johnson and Joy Shaw, will not be returning.
Their retirement came during a budget process where the Wilson County Commission rejected a request to fund the program at roughly $1.1 million. Wilson County Schools was able to use its retirement fund to maintain the school as a result, combined with putting adult education under the umbrella of the Barry Tatum Academy.
“I started here at Lebanon High School in 1978 as a teacher,” Asbhy said. “I served many hats here: I’ve been a teacher, I’ve been a graduation coach and a principal. The thing that I take away is no matter what decade we were in, a student was important then … all these children’s lives matter at the end of the day, and I’ve had the most rewarding career ever.”
Ashby said that focus on the students persists after they graduate, and that students have responded well to that culture.
“The students always tell us that for some, they felt a part of something big for the first time in their lives,” she said. “They love the fact that we took care of them. We didn’t just say, ‘here’s your diploma, have a good life.’ We followed them beyond that, and if that meant seeking opportunities in college or other careers we’ve been there for them.”
