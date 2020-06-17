The Wilson County Fair Livestock Shows will go on as planned for the 2020 season at the Wilson County Fairgrounds.
Agriculture Education and the Birthing Barn will also have horses, pigs, goats, sheep and cattle who are scheduled to give birth during these dates. These committees are working hard, and we are looking forward to the shows in August.
This year’s traditional Wilson County Fair will not take place in 2020, but exhibits, competitions, pageants and entertainment that are normally held will return in 2021.
Safety of the Wilson County Fair’s volunteers, participants, visitors and community remains the highest priority. Taking specific direction from the Tennessee Pledge (Guidelines for Attractions, Large Venues and Large Community Events) and encouraging people to follow the guidelines, they think events can be conducted successfully. There will be signage posted asking visitors to follow the guidelines of social distancing 6 feet apart, wearing masks and washing hands more frequently.
Our youth and agriculture education are very important to our fair’s future, and we want to support our young livestock exhibitors during this time. Normally this time of year, 4-H and FFA youths are preparing to showcase their livestock they have purchased or acquired at livestock shows. With many shows canceling, these youths are left wondering how they will showcase and perhaps market the animals they’ve been raising for months.
Many kids who are involved with youth livestock and agriculture programs gain entrepreneurship skills, learn responsibility, gain self-confidence, learn social skills, competition skills and the care and development of livestock. This activity helps prepare youths to become future productive members of society. This is why we feel it is so important for our youth and our community to have the Wilson County Fair Livestock Shows in 2020.
Details about the various livestock shows can be found at www.wilsoncountyfair.net.
— Submitted to the News
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.