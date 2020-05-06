Wilson County Schools has decided to open summer registration for its Kids Club activities as a child care option for parents starting to go back to work.
This summer’s Kids Club will begin on May 21, and is meant to create an environment for students entering grades K-5 to complete enrichment activities and socialize over break.
Wilson County Schools Public Information Officer Bart Barker said employees are going to follow health and safety guidelines in light of COVID-19, with specific plans for the curriculum based on enrollment.
“There’s a lot of uncertainty in our daily lives right now, and Kids Club is no exception,” he said. “We’re waiting to see what our numbers are at the moment … but let’s say for example we have 30 kids at one Kids Club site. There’s plenty of room at each school, so we’re going to break that up into clusters of five to 10.”
Barker said the buildings are also being heavily sanitized, and that teachers are working on activities that will maintain social distancing.
The school system is asking parents to monitor themselves and their children for symptoms before bringing them in to Kids Club, and may ask parents questions or conduct temperature checks before the children start each day.
Extended School Program Director JoBeth Caldwell said program and site directors have received few questions about COVID-19 from parents, but a “medium level of volume on questions” about times and fees, according to a statement relayed through Barker.
“Parents can definitely rest assured that proper procedures will be in place,” Barker added. “We’re going to do everything we can to keep these kids healthy, but we need the parents’ help and discretion as well.”
Online registration for Wilson County Schools’ Kids Club opens Friday at https://www.wcschools.com/Page/1476?fbclid=IwAR2g9Ad3uXTinv4qA oXJYRk75iInffnWsb dhwC1UjIt07BNsUCYTn qY4zBU and will continue throughout the summer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.