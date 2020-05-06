Wilson County Schools has announced three longtime employees have been promoted.
W.A. Wright Elementary Principal Bryan Adams will take over the role of elementary instructional Supervisor, while Lakeview Elementary Principal Tracey Burge will move into the middle school instructional Supervisor position. Mt. Juliet High School Assistant Principal Jake Hammond will take over career and technical education supervisor duties, according to a news release from the district.
Instructional supervisors are responsible for coordinating support efforts with principals and teachers. For the elementary and middle school supervisors, they help coordinate areas of study involving English, reading and language Arts, mathematics, science, social studies and other primary course offerings. In addition, instructional supervisors are involved in planning and implementing professional development related to the curriculum, instruction and student achievement. The CTE supervisor serves the same function, but mostly at the high school level.
Upcoming retirements are creating the vacancies. Adams, Burge and Hammond will begin their new roles on July 1, 2020. Their replacements will be announced soon.
Adams has nearly 15 years of experience in education, and has been in administrative roles for over eight years.
“I’m looking forward to working with all faculty and students in our district by helping them make academic gains while providing opportunities to help students be competitive in the future,” said Adams in the release.
Adams has a master’s degree with emphasis in administration and supervision.
“It is an honor to serve the teachers, students, staff and community of Wilson County,” Adams said. “This opportunity will allow me to work alongside the great administrators in our district and be a part of this successful team on a more comprehensive level.”
Burge led Lakeview to another Reward School banner for the 2018-19 school year. Before landing at Lakeview, she was a special education teacher and eventually went on to serve as assistant principal at W.A. Wright Elementary.
“I am looking forward to gaining new insights and experiences in my career as well as serve our district in a broader capacity,” said Burge. “I had always anticipated that I would be in a middle or high school setting when I started teaching. I have enjoyed being an elementary principal for the last seven years, but I am eager to work with the administrators, teachers and students at our middle schools.”
Burge is backed with extensive experience that will be beneficial in her new role.
“I will strive to provide the necessary supports to administrators and teachers so they can effectively educate the students within our district,” Burge said. “Our middle school principals are some of the most talented and passionate educators I know. My goal will be to assist them and remove any barriers that may prevent them from reaching the goals they have for their schools.”
Hammond just finished his fifth year at MJHS, and his first as an administrator. He served the first four years as an agriculture teacher and FFA adviser.
“I am looking forward to working with the excellent career and technical education teachers and students here in Wilson County,” said Hammond. “I am excited to support our teachers and students to ensure all CTE students are college and career ready.”
He is an Auburn University graduate where he earned two bachelor’s degrees, one in agriculture education and the other in agriculture economics. Most recently, he completed his master’s degree in educational leadership at Carson-Newman University.
“My goal is to continue to expand early post-secondary and industry certification/training opportunities in efforts to prepare all CTE students to enter the workforce or attend a post-secondary institution,” Hammond said. “We will strive to help students reach their full potential through rigorous instruction to help students obtain the technical and employable skills needed to be successful in life after high school.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.