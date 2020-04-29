Historic Granville Pioneer Village is now the home of Pauline’s Cottage Garden in memory of Pauline Carter Johnson of Cookeville.
The late Mrs. Johnson was born in Granville and her grandparents Tom and Willie McKinley’s smokehouse, chickenhouse and outhouse are located behind the pioneer log cabin.
The garden has been established beside and behind the Williamson Cabin, which will celebrating its 200th anniversary on July 11. The dedication of the garden will be held on that same day as the 22nd Annual Granville Heritage Day will be celebrated. Mrs. Johnson was known throughout Putnam County for her beautiful flower garden. Her family has allowed part of her garden to be moved back to the town where she was born.
Granville Museum has constructed a beautiful rock sidewalk going through the garden. A arbor is being constructed at the entrance of the garden.
Randall Clemons, president of Granville Museum, said the volunteers of museum have wanted to establish a flower garden since the Pioneer Village was established in 2011.
“We are very thankful to the Johnson family for donating the garden and to Putnam Master Gardeners for designing and moving the garden,” he said. “Historic Granville will be reopening on May 13th with this year’s theme ‘Life in a small Mayberry Town.”
For more information call 931-653-4151 or go to granvilletn.com.
Submitted to the Democrat
