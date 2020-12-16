This year’s Mt. Juliet Christmas Parade, “Hometown Heroes,” celebrated first responders, health care workers, teachers and many more who have been on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hundreds gathered at the staging grounds on Saturday morning, and many more lined the streets along the parade route. From the floats themselves to the festive outfits that could be seen among attendees, Mt. Juliet’s Christmas spirit was on full display.
“My favorite thing is that families are here, moms and dads, and this year we get to honor some very special people,” Mt. Juliet Tae Kwon Do owner Kenneth Page said. “Our float is ‘Not All Superheroes Wear Capes,’ and we’ve got some very high-ranking officers, firefighters and more here today. We thought it would be a great way to honor all the people who’ve helped us through this crazy year.”
The Fellowship at Mt. Juliet decided to incorporate both live music and mounted TV sets into their float, which took a few weeks to put together.
“We just thought about all the people who are heroes to us — hospitals, teachers, fire, police and more,” campus pastor Len Taylor said. “And we thought the best way to honor them was to put them on a slideshow on the TV.”
Another Mt. Juliet resident honored in the parade was Rowan Ace Frensley, a 7-year-old boy who was killed in an accident at last year’s event. The city observed a moment of silence for Rowan before the parade began, and several floats were also dedicated to him.
“The parade went absolutely awesome and I could not be prouder or happier,” Mt. Juliet City Manager Kenny Martin said. “The weather turned out great and it touched my heart seeing everyone smiling, laughing and having fun during what has been a very tough year. It was a blessing to honor Rowan and the Frensley family.”
