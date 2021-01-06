Granville’s Sutton Ole Time Music Hour, a bluegrass show performed at the Sutton General Store since 2008, will be livestreamed without an audience each week in January due to COVID-19.
Jimmy Bilbrey, who manages the Sutton Ole Time Music Hour, said the decision was made to comply with Tennessee’s new guidelines on social gatherings. Viewers can watch the show at 6 p.m. on Saturdays via Sutton Ole Time Music Hour’s Facebook page. Listeners can also visit www.granvilletn.com for a list of radio stations that broadcast the performance. Bilbrey said it is important to continue hosting the show because it is syndicated worldwide.
This month’s performers include Silver Point (Jan. 2), Valley Grass Express (Jan. 9), Fredonia Bluegrass Band (Jan. 16), Foxfire Newgrass (Jan. 23) and Bluegrass Solutions (Jan. 30). Sutton’s Bluegrass for Kids will run from Feb. 6 — May 15 as part of the Sutton Ole Time Music Hour. Young musicians are invited to perform onstage and featured during one song during the show’s live taping. Youth performers will be asked to return during the Uncle Jimmy Thompson Bluegrass Festival-Heritage Day on May 29.
For more information, contact Bilbrey at info@granvilletn.com.
— Submitted
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.