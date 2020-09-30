MT. JULIET — Father Ryan scored early and often in the Irish’s first game in Wilson County in over 20 years last Frday.
The Fighting Irish, whose last trip to Wilson County was a 1996 game at Lebanon’s Nokes-Lasater Field, scored four touchdowns in the first quarter, three of which came in the first seven minutes of the game, on their way to a 56-0 victory over Green Hill.
The Hawks came into their homecoming game with some momentum following their game with Smyrna where they found some offense and the end zone. Their opponent was a team that (due to the pandemic) got a late start to the season and held an 0-2 record. They were not just playing at home for the first of five games in a row, but it was in fact homecoming as well. The problem for the Hawks was that the 0-2 opponent was the Father Ryan Fighting Irish, who play one of the toughest schedules in the state, year in and year out. This was not your typical 0-2 team.
“That may be the best 0-2 team I have ever seen.” said first year Green Hill Head Coach Josh Crouch. “They deserve a lot of credit — they are a really good football team. I have known Coach (Brian) Rector for a long time and he does a great job.”
The Irish have playmakers all over, including their Quarterback, D.C Tabscott (an Appalachian State commitment), who completed 6 of his 8 passes for 212 yards and four touchdowns. He also ran for a touchdown. Tabscott did not play in the second half, as the halftime score was 42-0.
The first drive of the third quarter was a good one for the Hawks. The Hawks held the ball for over half of the third quarter, but they were unable to convert on a 4th-and-1 from the Irish 10-yard line on their only real scoring opportunity. Freshmen running back Niko Duffie returned to the lineup after missing the Hawks last three games with an injury to his finger. He led the Hawks with twelve carries for 85 yards. Duffie is a two-way player, playing middle linebacker and running back for the Hawks. He reinjured his finger during the game, so Coach Crouch decided to have him only play offense for most of the game.
“Man, we are super excited to have him back. He is a ‘program guy’ for us, on both sides of the ball. He is a great kid from a great family.” Crouch said.
Hawks junior Quarterback Clayton Nordstrom completed 4 of his 8 passes for just 7 yards on the evening. All completions were to sophomore Wide Receiver Kaleb Carver.
“We have to correct energy and effort — those are the things that stood out to me. I can live with mistakes, but I can’t live with (lack of) effort and holding our heads down, but we are going to get that corrected. Overall, our energy was down from what we have played with the last two weeks. We will go back and look at our week and see what we did that might have contributed to that and get better at it. I just wanted us to get some opportunities to put some things on film so we can work to get better. We have a lot of opportunities to grow. We are going to coach these kids just as hard as if we were 5-0.”
Father Ryan (1-2, 0-1) plays Ensworth (0-4, 0-2) on Friday and the Hawks (0-5) will host Stratford (0-1, 0-1) on Thursday night .
“For the short week we basically just move everything up one day.” Crouch said. “We have a JV game on Monday so the younger guys will get some reps, then we will have a heavy hitting day on Tuesday and a walk-through on Wednesday.”
