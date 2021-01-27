Franklin Admirals drop 11 3s on Mt. Juliet boys

FRANKLIN — Mt. Juliet boys picked up a matinee game at Franklin last Saturday and returned home with a 70-35 setback.
The rechristened Admirals (the school retired its Rebels mascot last summer) led 11-7 following the first quarter and 37-11 at halftime as they improved to 17-2.
Noah Magee sank six three-pointers to lead Franklin with 18 points while Reed Kemp connected on three triples on his way to 17. Aiden Smylie scored 13 and Taylor Spierto 11.
Osize Daniyan dropped in 15 points for Mt. Juliet while Jacob Burge buried a pair of three-pointers as he scored all nine of his tallies during the third quarter. Daniel Beard, Bodie Wells and Owen Rodrigez each racked up a three and Carson Coleman two as the Golden Bears fell to 8-13 for the season going into Monday night’s pick-up game at Cannon County.
Mt. Juliet, which had a District 9-AAA bye last night, will host Lebanon on Friday.
Second-quarter4 surge sends Beech past Wilson CentralGLADEVILLE — Beech used a strong second quarter to surge ahead and the visiting Buccaneers stayed there the rest of the night in a 52-39 victory at Wilson Central last Friday.
The Wildcats led 11-10 following the first quarter before a 19-11 second sent Beech ahead 29-22 by halftime. A low-scoring third period in which the Bucs led 36-25 gave way to a high-scoring fourth as the visitors emerged with a 15-5 record, 8-3 in District 9-AAA.
Kaleb Powell popped in a three-pointer in each quarter and scored half of his 18 total points in the fourth for Beech while Luke Fleming and Kristian Shaw each scored 10.
Zach Markus connected on three triples to lead the Wildcats with 11 points while Damian Fayne finished with eight, Adler Kerr seven, Hunter Scurlock six, Ethan Thomas five and Evan Riggan two as Central slipped to 8-9, 6-5.
Wilson Central was scheduled to host Green Hill last night and travel to Station Camp on Friday.
Daniyan, Burge lift Mt. Juliet past HendersonvilleMT. JULIET — Osize Daniyan scored 16 points and Jacob Burge 15 last Friday to lift Mt. Juliet past Hendersonville 57-44.
Daniyan sank 6 of 7 free throws while Burge bagged three 3-pointers and notched nine points in the fourth quarter as the Golden Bears improved to 8-12 for the season and 5-6 in District 9-AAA.
Mt. Juliet led 20-10 following the first quarter, 33-18 at halftime and 43-25 through three periods.
Kyle Taylor tossed in nine points for Mt. Juliet while Bodie Wells scored seven, Josh Keck five, Daniel Beard three free throws and Matt Delfendahl two.
Jordan Zugar scored 11 points for the Commandos, who fell to 4-9, 2-8.
Green Wave beats Green Hill despite Burch’s 35GALLATIN — With Ethan Rogers racking up three-pointers and Cade Martin free throws, Gallatin handed District 9-AAA-leading Green Hill a 72-65 loss last Friday night at Jerry Vradenburg Gym.
Rogers fired in five three-pointers and Martin 11 free throws as each knocked down 19 points. Cannon Hale lived up to his name with three triples on his way to 11 while Ty Martin tossed in 10.
Gallatin led 14-10 following the first quarter before a 27-point second helped make it 41-28 at halftime. The Green Wave were up 55-43 going into the fourth as they improved to 10-6 for the season and 5-6 in the district.
The Green Wave could do little with Green Hill center Jacob Burge but foul him as Burge knocked down nine of 11 free throws on his way to 31 points. Riggs Abner also went to the line often, sinking 7 of 8 from the stripe in the fourth quarter on his way to 19. Garrett Brown buried a pair of threes for his six while Mo Ruttlen finished with four, Blake Stacey and Fred Dixon two each and Paxton Davidson a foul shot as the Hawks fell to 9-5, 8-2.
Blue Devils hold off Wildcat ralliesLebanon’s boys jumped to a 10-0 lead but could never put visiting Wilson Central away until the final buzzer sounded on a 57-52 victory at Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court.
The Wildcats quickly closed the gap to 12-11 but could never catch the Blue Devils, who led 15-11 at the first-quarter break on a three-pointer by Corey Jones.
“We came out kind of flat,” Wildcats coach Michael Teeter said. “They had a couple of big plays. They were ready to go tonight.
“We did a good job in the first quarter, kind of minimizing the damage.”
Lebanon led by as much as a dozen during the second quarter, including 29-17 when Jarred Hall converted Jaylen Abston’s lob pass into a slam dunk. The Blue Devils took a 31-21 lead into halftime.
Wilson Central sliced the margin to 39-35 during the third quarter. Lebanon re-extended the lead before Ethan Thomas dropped in a runner off the glass before the buzzer to bring the Wildcats within 42-37.
Zack Markus’ three-pointer from the top of they brought Wilson Central within 45-44 just past the midway mark of the fourth quarter. But Jones scored from the baseline and Hall converted a steal into his second slam of the night. Two free throws by Adler Kerr brought the Wildcats within 52-50 with less than a minute to play.
Lebanon free throws made it a five-point game before a layup by former Blue Devil Hunter Scurlock made it 55-52 with 17.6 seconds left.
“Second half, we had all kind of opportunities,” Teeter said. “We weren’t able to capitalize on some of them. We had some opportunities we just didn’t take advantage of.”
A layup by Hall finished the game as the Blue Devils, coming off a five-game losing streak, won their third straight to improve to 9-7 for the season and 5-5 in District 9-AAA. Lebanon’s winning streak is despite the loss of senior point guard Kobe Bryant to an ACL team at Green Hill earlier this month.
“These rivalry games, a lot of times, one team will get up,” Lebanon coach Jim McDowell said. “Nobody’s going to quit. Nobody’s going to go away. Mike’s done a really good job with his guys. We knew we were going to have to match their level of intensity. They play extremely hard every night.
“Tonight, especially, our kids were playing for Kobe. I think he’s going to have surgery later this week, maybe on Friday, and they wanted to win this game for him… Our kids have really stepped up and they’re playing well together and playing hard defensively.”
In addition to his dunks, Hall hit a pair of threes as he and center Yarin Alexander each nailed 19 points for the Blue Devils. Jones threw in three first-half triples on his way to 11 points while Abston, Wyatt Bowling, Jackson Painter and Will Seats supplied two apiece.
Kerr scored 17 points to lead Central before fouling out. Markus connected on a pair of threes on his way to 13 while Scurlock tossed in 12. Damion Fayne finished with six points and Thomas four as the Wildcats slipped to 7-8, 6-4.
“Lebanon deserved it tonight,” Teeter said. “They outworked us in a lot of ways. Coach McDowell does a great job with those guys, and they guys they’ve got just battle hard.
“That goes for just about every team in this district. We’ve got so many good coaches, so many good athletes. It’s just a challenge night in and night out. But we’re just blessed to have the opportunity to play in our district with so many good coaches and teams. We’re just hoping to take advantage of it down the stretch.”
Green Hill solidifies 9-AAA lead with OT triumph over Station CampMT. JULIET — Green Hill solidified its hold on the District 9-AAA lead Tuesday night, but had to go to overtime for the second straight game to hold off visiting Station Camp 52-47.
The Hawks soared to a 14-5 first-quarter lead but clung to a 25-24 halftime edge. Station Camp led 36-32 going into the fourth before the teams ended regulation tied at 40-40.
Abner hit 3 of 4 free throws as he scored five of his 18 points in overtime, sealing the win with a blocked shot as Green Hill improved to 9-4 for the season and 8-1 in the district.
Paxton Davidson dropped all three of his 3-pointers in the first quarter, including two in an eight-point first quarter, as he threw in 13 for the game. Mo Ruttlen added 11 while Blake Stacey scored six and Jason Burch four.
Tyler Moore threw in three triples as he led Station Camp with 19 points. The Bison fell to 14-5, 7-3.
Burge’s 26 lifts Bears to road winPORTLAND — Jacob Burge totaled 26 points last Tuesday night to lift Mt. Juliet past Portland 48-45.
Burge’s total included three 3-pointers as the Golden Bears improved to 7-12 for the season and 4-6 in District 9-AAA.
Mt. Juliet led 11-6 following the first quarter, 24-20 at halftime and 35-33 going into the fourth.
Osize Daniyan added eight points for Mt. Juliet while Bodie Wells sank two triples for his six, Kyle Taylor three free throws, Josh Keck and Matt Delfendahl two each and Carson Coleman a foul shot.
Montaize Bradley tossed in 10 points for the Panthers, who slipped to 7-13, 1-9.
Hawks fall at Ryan in 2 OTsNASHVILLE — Father Ryan needed two overtimes to end Green Hill’s eight-game winning streak 60-58 earlier this month in an empty Irish gym.
The teams were tied 44-44 at the end of regulation and 49-49 after the first overtime.
Paxton Davidson dropped in 24 points, including a pair of three-pointers, for Green Hill while Riggs Abner knocked down 19. Jason Burch added eight, Mo Ruttlen four and Zach Blair three as the Hawks fell to 8-5.
