This year’s MJ4Hope Golf Scramble is more than just a golf tournament.
It’s a clash of classes.
For years, alumni of Mt. Juliet High School have participated in MJ4Hope events and have enjoyed a bit of friendly competition while doing so. Saturday’s MJ4Hope Golf Scramble — which will be held at Mt. Juliet’s Pine Creek Golf Course — will include a class competition between five MJHS graduating classes spanning from 1986
through 1991.
MJ4Hope Executive Director Amy Breedlove is a member of the MJHS class of 1987.
“We’ve got five classes that graduated from Mount Juliet High School that said that they’d sponsor a hole, and they compete against each other to see which class can raise the most (money),” Breedlove said. “This is the first time we’ve actually put a title on it. It started two years ago, where a couple classes started competing against each other.”
The class competition is already underway. As of late last week, each class had raised more than $1,000, and the class of 1987 was in the lead with $3,175.
“It’s gotten competitive,” Breedlove said. “It’s very interesting”
Many of the people involved in MJ4Hope graduated from high schools in or around Mt. Juliet, like Nancy Arrington, who graduated from MJHS in 1987.
“A few years ago, one guy from the class of ‘86 donated enough money to sponsor a hole just for their class,” Arrington said. “Then, like a year after that, the class of ’87 got a hole and donated money for that. Then, they just started raising money at each hole. If you want a Gatorade or whatever, you give them $1. Somebody might give $20 or $100. Other classes started saying they wanted to participate. So, it just really grew from that. It’s just because we’ve all been such a close-knit community all these years that, you know, so many of us have actually grown up together. We like a little healthy competition.”
Because MJ 4 Hope has received several recent applications for assistance, the organization decided not to designate just one beneficiary of the tournament’s proceeds.
“There are multiple people kind of going through things right now,” Breedlove said. “We felt like it would be good just to take the donations to help families as a whole and for (the tournament) to cover not one person but several families. We can help more people this way.
“This golf tournament will be going towards people we help all throughout the year. We get applications all year long. So this will go to our main fund to help people to finish out this year and the rest of next year.”
The funds raised by the golf tournament will likely be able to help 10 families in crisis.
“Our last golf tournament, we raised $60,000, and we were able to help the family,” Breedlove said. “This one, we’re looking forward to helping people throughout the rest of this year. We help people in December and Christmas.”
