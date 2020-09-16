Golden Bears dominate Gallatin 31-10

GALLATIN — Colin Baggott and Cameron Malone each ran for over 100 yards as Mt. Juliet raced past Gallatin 31-10 in a battle of unbeatens last Friday at Calvin Short Field.
“I can’t say enough about the effort of our offensive line tonight,” said Mt. Juliet head coach Trey Perry. “We have some guys out, and the way our guys stepped up made me really proud.”
Baggott broke off a 64-yard touchdown on the fifth play after halftime, breaking a 3-3 tie.
Gallatin answered with a 13-play drive that put the Green Wave inside the Golden Bears’ 20-yard line. However, on third down, Matt Delfendahl sacked Green Wave quarterback Mason Stanley for a 7-yard loss. Gallatin then sent Ashton Kelley on to attempt a 43-yard field goal, but the kick was short.
After the teams traded punts, Mt. Juliet got the ball with 1:07 remaining in the third quarter at the Bears’ own 17-yard line. Baggott gained 33 yards on the second play of the drive. After Baggott was stopped for no gain on third down, the Golden Bears tried some trickery on fourth down. Jamari Sowell took a reverse handoff from Baggott and raced down the left sideline, aided by a block from Amarion Workings, for a 40-yard touchdown.
“You can’t run those types of plays unless you set them up during the game,” said Perry. “All the credit goes to our offensive coordinator Zac White. He saw something, and Jamari is a special player.”
On the next Green Wave possession, Delfendahl intercepted Stanley for the game’s first turnover. Sowell then scored his second touchdown of the game, this time on a normal jet sweep from 22 yards, increasing the Golden Bears lead to 24-3.
On Gallatin’s very next play, Stanley attempted a screen pass to Daniel Phillips. Austen Keller intercepted the pass and returned it to the Green Wave 7-yard line. Two plays later, Josh Jackson scored from 5 yards out, making it 31-3.
Gallatin finally reached the end zone with just under four minutes remaining, as Steven Halcomb scored from 1 yard out, making the score 31-10. The drive was kept alive by an apparent fumble on Gallatin. The officials claimed that the ball hit a Golden Bear defender, making the ball live, and a Green Wave player recovered.
Each team’s defense made things difficult for the opposing offenses in the first half. Gallatin got on the board first. Kelley boomed a 21-yard field, that was set up by the longest Green Wave play of the game, Halcomb’s 58-yard run.
The Golden Bears answered right back with a field goal of their own as Connor Kowalski nailed a 25-yarder to tie the score.
The Golden Bear defense held the Gallatin offense to just 62 yards rushing, and leading rusher Mason Stanley to minus-34 yards on the ground. Stanley was 10-of-21 passing, but was intercepted twice.
Mt. Juliet ran 296 yards on the ground, 212 yards in the second half.
The Golden Bears will jump back into Region 4-6A and county play on Friday night at Wilson Central.
“We have called this rivalry month with Lebanon (last week), Gallatin (this week), and Wilson Central (next week),” said Perry. “The most important thing is being 2-0 in the region, especially with the uncertainty of the season.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.