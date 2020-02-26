Golden Bears roll into 9-AAA finals

GLADEVILLE — Mt. Juliet continued its rumble through the District 9-AAA tournament with a 60-31 Saturday night semifinal thumping of Gallatin at Wilson Central.
Gage Wells threw in three 3-pointers as he and Will Pruitt scored 16 points apiece for Mt. Juliet while Riggs Abner added seven, Charles Clark six, Isaac Thompson four, Paxton Davidson a three and Josh Keck, Griffin Throneberry, Jacob Burge and Osize Daniyan two each as the Golden Bears advanced to today’s 8 p.m. championship game against Station Camp with a 24-3 record.
No one scored in double figures for the Green Wave, who slipped to 17-12 going into today’s 6:30 p.m. third-place game against Beech.
Mt. Juliet led 11-6 at the first-quarter break, 28-13 at halftime and 37-15 going into the fourth.
The semifinal victory booked the Golden Bears a first-round home game for the Region 5-AAA tournament at 7 p.m. this coming Saturday. Gallatin will be on the road at the same
Devilettes roll past Wilson Central en route to 9-AAA finalGLADEVILLE — A midgame run doubled Lebanon’s lead Saturday as the Devilettes blew into the District 9-AAA championship game with a 66-31 win over host Wilson Central in the semifinals.
The Devilettes jumped to a 17-4 lead. The Lady Wildcats cur the margin to 22-12 by the first-quarter break even as fouls began taking their toll on Central’s Campbell Strange and Nicole Brill.
But a 15-0 spurt, part of a larger 17-1 run, turned a 27-19 Lebanon lead to a 44-20 margin early in the second half as the Devilettes moved into Monday’s championship game with a 25-6 record. Wilson Central slipped into the consolation contest at 16-11.
Both will open Region 5-AAA action at 7 p.m. Friday with Lebanon at home and Wilson Central on the road.
Allissa Mulaski sank three third-quarter 3-pointers to lead a balanced Lebanon attack with 15 points while Addie Porter swished 6 of 7 free throws on her way to 14 and Aaryn Grace Lester 10, including a pair of threes. Adde Heidebreicht hit two triples and two foul shots for her eight while Teri Reynolds scored seven, Rebecca Brown six, Asia Barr a three, Avery Harris two and Madison Jennings a free throw.
Jakoria Woods led the Lady Wildcats with seven points while Brill scored six, Strange five, Cloe Smith and Sydney Dalton four each and Jasmin Angel three free throws.
Bears blow out CommandosGLADEVILLE — If Beech-Wilson Central was the upset which wasn’t completed, Hendersonville-Mt. Juliet was the expected 72-30 blowout which went according to script Friday night.
The top-seeded Golden Bears scored the first nine points and never looked back in improving to 23-3 for the season and punched a ticket to this weekend’s Region 5-AAA tournament.
Mt. Juliet led 19-4 at the first-quarter break, 34-11 at halftime and 52-26 through three periods.
Riggs Abner bagged a pair of three-pointers as he led a balanced Bear attack with 15 points while Gage Wells fired in 14 and Will Pruitt 12. Charles Clark collected nine points, Paxton Davidson six on two threes, Jacob Burge and Osize Daniyan four each, Josh Keck three free throws, Isaac Thompson and Blake Stacey two apiece and Griffin Throneberry a free throw.
No one scored in double figures for the Commandos, whose season ended at 11-16.
Beech boys survive Central upset bidGLADEVILLE — The early birds who showed up for Friday’s first District 9-AAA tournament boys’ game were almost rewarded with its first major upset.
No. 7 seed Wilson Central led No. 2 Beech deep in the fourth quarter and had the ball with a chance to win in the final seconds before the Buccaneers saved their season with a 59-56 win.
Two free throws by Kaleb Powell put Beech in front 57-56 with 1:06 to play. The Wildcats, playing on their home floor, had the ball out of a timeout with 19.4 seconds left. But a turnover led to a Kristian Shaw layup as time expired, sending the Bucs into Saturday’s semifinal and next weekend’s Region 5-AAA tournament with a 20-10 record while ending Central’s season at 11-16.
Wilson Central served early notice this would not be a blowout, at least from the outset, as the Wildcats jumped to a 6-2 lead. But the early three-point bombs stopped falling and Beech went on a 12-0 run to go up 20-12 late in the first quarter.
Beech led by as much as 11, 36-25, during the second quarter and 38-29 at halftime.
But the Wildcats rallied to re-take the lead at 42-40 on a Daniel Beard three-pointers late in the third quarter. Three free throws by Caleb Lawrence and two by Zack Marcus-Kellerman put Central ahead 49-45 going into the fourth, a lead the ‘Cats quickly expanded to six early in the final stanza.
Powell put in 8 of 9 free throws and three 3-pointers to lead Beech with 16 points while Drew Paige poured in 15 and Jyquale Matthews 12, including two triples.
Lawrence fired in 15 points, Jordan Beard 11 and brother Daniel Beard nine as each tossed in two triples. Marcus-Kellerman and Adler Kerr each scored seven points, Connor Miller five and Jared Lawrence two.
Devilettes keep Lady Bears out of region for first time since ’87GLADEVILLE — Two programs which once met in the state semifinals and are more accustomed to facing off later in the postseason, met in the District 9-AAA tournament first round for the first time Wednesday night on a Wilson Central floor which is normally not neutral for either one.
But Lebanon, seeded No. 2, seized control as the first quarter became the second and motored into the semifinals with a 74-40 win over longtime rival Mt. Juliet.
Mt. Juliet will miss the region for the first time since 1987 as the Lady Bears, whose last losing season was that same year, finished a 7-17 campaign.
Point guard Addie Porter sank all six of her free throws for the night and two three-pointers, getting 13 of her 20 points during the second quarter for Lebanon. Allissa Muliaski threw in three triples on her way to 15. Aaryn Grace Lester notched nine points, Harris eight, Terri Reynolds seven, Meioshe Mason four; Asia Barr, Anne Heidebreicht and Rebecca Brown three each and Madison Jennings two.
Nevaeh Majors, Mt. Juliet’s point guard on back-to-back state tournament teams, fired in 15 points in her Lady Bear finale while fellow senior Halle Jones, who took advantage of her opportunities in the post after Emma Palmer ended her high school career to undergo preseason hip surgery, tossed in 10. Heilman scored seven, Adelyn Kendall and Anna Riggs a three each and Taylor Pruitt two.
Lady ‘Cats survive and advance vs. PortlandGLADEVILLE — Wilson Central’s girls led from start to finish Thursday to survive and advance in the District 9-AAA tournament via a 40-30 win over Portland at WCHS.
Campbell Strange scored 11 of her 13 points in the second half to lead the Lady Wildcats. Jasmin Angel sank 5 of 6 free throws on her way to nine while Jakoria Woods scored seven, Nicole Brill four, Savannah Kirby a three-pointer and Cloe Smith and Sydney Dalton two each.
No one scored in double figures for the Lady Panthers, whose season ended at 12-18.
