Golden Bears win Drake’s coaching debut

MT. JULIET — After finding a replacement opponent when Montgomery Bell Academy canceled, Mt. Juliet’s boys beat Fairview 51-40 last Thursday night in a TSSAA Hall of Champions season opener.
The Golden Bears, under new coach Jonathan Drake, led 10-4 following the first quarter, 22-19 at halftime and 34-30 through three periods.
Josh Keck connected on all five of his free throws to lead Mt. Juliet with 12 points. Daniel Beard buried three 3-pointers as he and Jacob Burge each notched nine points while Kyle Taylor and Osize Daniyan scored seven apiece, Bodie Wells five and Zach Freeman two.
Kennedy Pendergrass finished with 15 points and Jackson Arnold 10, including a pair of threes, to lead Fairview.
Bears split Hall of Champions pairMt. Juliet played a Hall of Champions double header at Lebanon’s Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court last Saturday and came away with a split.
The Golden Bears beat Middle Tennessee Christian 50-43 as Bodie Wells scored 21 points for Mt. Juliet. Daniel Beard notched nine and Osize Daniyan eight.
Mt. Juliet lost to York Institute 49-46 hours later despite 12 points from Daniyan and 10 each from Josh Keck and Kyle Taylor as the Bears slipped to 2-1.
The Golden Bears are scheduled to return to LHS this weekend for the John Greer State 2:30 p.m. Friday in the auxiliary gym and Upperman at 2:30 Saturday in the main Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court.
Green Hill loses at ClarksvilleCLARKSVILLE — Green Hills’ boys dropped a 68-44 decision at Clarksville in a TSSAA Hall of Champions game last Thursday.
The Wildcats led 17-15 following the first quarter before going on a 17-6 surge in the second to lead 36-21 at halftime. Clarksville was in front 51-31 going into the fourth as Green Hill fell to 0-2.
Jaheim Berry buried four three-pointers to lead Clarksville with 17 points while J.J. Wheat scored 16.
Riggs ABner knocked down 19 points, including three 3-pointers, for Green Hill. Paxton Davidson scored nine points while Jason Burch added eight, Blake Stacey four and Antonio Sotak and Trent Thomas two apiece.
Green Hill was to travel to Centennial Monday night to take on Pope John Paul II. The Hawks are next scheduled to return to Montgomery County next Monday when they go to Rossview.
Numbers don’t add up for Wilson Central boys at CPANASHVILLE — Christ Presbyterian’s boys built a big lead early and Wilson Central had little chance Tuesday night in a season-opening 76-45 TSSAA Hall of Champions loss.
CPA bolted to a 28-13 first-quarter lead and were up 51-30 at halftime.
Braden Zapp zipped in a pair of first-quarter three-pointers on his way to three as he and Braden Moore each scored 16 points for CPA. Kolby Wright added 11.
Zack Markus, Adler Kerr and Damion Foyne each finished with eight points for Wilson Central while Evan Riggan sank a pair of threes for his six. Ethan Thomas and Alex Harville had four apiece, Sam Elrod a three and Austi Alexander and Max Ghalayni two each.
Hawks fall in debut game at SiegelMURFREESBORO — Playing their inaugural boys’ basketball game, Green Hill led at the end of the first quarter Tuesday night.
But by game’s end, host Siegel had handed the Hawks a 77-65 setback in a TSSAA Hall of Champions contest.
The Stars used a 23-8 second quarter to surge in front 36-27 by halftime. Green Hill whittled the margin down to 51-45 going into the fourth before Siegel found the fire from three-point range to put the game out of reach.
Riggs Abner scored Green Hill’s first points, hitting three 3-pointers while Paxton Davidson drained five triples as they and center Jason Burch each scored 18 in the Hawks’ debut game. Blake Stacey added 11 points.
