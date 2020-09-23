Hawks find offense in 56-23 loss to Smyrna

MT. JULIET — Last Friday’s 56-23 loss to visiting Smyrna wasn’t close, but Green Hill managed to show some offense.
The Bulldogs bolted to a 15-0 lead in the first quarter, but by the time the night ended, Hawks quarterback Clayton Nordstrom managed to complete 14 of 25 passes for 157 yards and two touchdowns with an interception. Both scores went to Marzeion Jones. Kaleb Carver caught nine balls for 105 yards, becoming the first Hawk to go over 100 yard in receiving in a game.
Green Hill scored 10 points in the second quarter and 13 in the third before Smyrna controlled the ball for most of the fourth.
“Had some things go wrong — a turnover, interception,” Green Hill coach Josh Crouch said. “Kids fought back.”
Cameron Morvac led the ground attack with 95 yards on 17 carries. Cameron Sowell had a rushing touchdown as Green Hill fell to 1-4.
In addition, Green Hill recovered two onside kicks and made a couple of field goals.
“We’ve got some things we’re excited about,” Crouch said. “We averaged 32-33 yards per punt. We got better on special teams.”
Father Ryan will visit Green Hill at 7 p.m. Friday. Also, the Oct. 2 date originally set as a game at Stratford and later replaced by a trip to Stewarts Creek, will again be Stratford, but this time at GHHS on Oct. 1 to give family members of Spartan players an opportunity to see them play. Metro Nashville Schools just gave the green light for those schools to begin playing, but with no spectators.
