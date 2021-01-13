Hawks turn back Blue Devil runs on Lebanon’s first trip to the Hill

MT. JULIET — In a game of runs by both sides, Green Hill’s boys let Lebanon get even a few times, but never trailing in spoiling the Blue Devils’ first visit to the Hill 62-55 last Friday night.
The Hawks jumped out to an 8-1 lead and were up 16-6 before the Blue Devils scored the last eight points of the first quarter to draw to within 16-14.
A 7-0 spurt by Green Hill opened a 30-19 lead before the Blue Devils matched it with a touchdown of their own to draw within 30-26.
Lebanon answered with a 13-2 run which covered halftime and brought the Blue Devils even at 32-32 on a Yarin Alexander one-handed slam 89 seconds into the second half.
But Green Hill never allowed Lebanon to get the lead even though the Blue Devils tied the score at 40-40 and 42-42 before the third quarter expired.
A 10-2 run put Green Hill in some control at 52-44. Lebanon’s worst moment may have come with 48 seconds left when senior guard Kobe Tibbs, on a baseline drive to the basket, injured his right knee and had to leave the contest.
“There’s no blowing them out of the gym,” Green Hill coach Troy Allen said of the Blue Devils, whom he and many of his players faced when they were with Mt. Juliet. “They’re really talented. Our games are like that seems like every time we play. They’re long and quick and sometimes we struggle handling the ball. But for the most part, we played pretty good.”
Only four Hawks scored, but all were in double figures. Paxton Davidson dropped in a pair of three-pointers as he and sophomore big man Jason Burch
