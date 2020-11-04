MT. JULIET — First place in Region 4-6A was on the line last Friday as the Mt. Juliet Golden Bears played host to the Hendersonville Commandos at the Mel Brown Athletic Complex.
The Commandos came from behind to claim their second straight region championship by beating the Golden Bears 24-14 in the heavyweight boxing match-type game widely anticipated. Mt. Juliet had won the previous three titles before the last two seasons.
The Bears defense forced a three and out on Hendersonville’s first possession. On fourth down, Kaleel Stewart blocked a punt around the Commandos’ 5-yard line and Manny Marshall was able to recover the ball in the end zone for a Bears’ special teams touchdown. Connor Kowalski’s extra point made it 7-0 Bears with 9:57 to play in the first quarter. What was already an electric crowd, especially in the Covid-19 era, was rocking and believing it may be their night. This is the second straight week the Bears blocked a punt for a touchdown.
“Special Teams are important to us. We had a score on the punt block and nearly another score on the kickoff return.” said Mt. Juliet coach Trey Perry.
Hendersonville tried to answer right back, marching down the field on 12-play drive. The Golden Bears’ defense came up huge with a Jamari Sowell interception in the end zone on third down and goal from the 6-yard line. The Bears would run their first play of the night on offense with 2:44 to play in the first quarter.
The Commandos forced a turnover of their own when Josh Ferguson picked off Mt. Juliet quarterback Stephen Swoner.
The Golden Bears’ defense forced a punt and gave the ball back to the offense. On the very first play from scrimmage, Brice Messenger came on to play quarterback and fumbled the ball on a quarterback run which Hendersonville’s Ellis Ellis forced and Chase Honeycutt recovered at the Mt. Juliet 6-yard line.
The Bears’ defense bowed their necks as the Commandos could not muster any offense, but Andrew Martin was able to make a 25-yard field goal, closing the Mt. Juliet lead to 7-3 with under eight minutes to play in the second quarter.
On the ensuing kickoff, the electric and elusive Jamari Sowell returned the ball 83 yards to the Commandos’ 15-yard line after the kicker was able to trip him up. A personal foul, late hit out of bounds, on second down set the Bears up with a first and goal and, three plays later, Sowell carried the ball into the end zone and the extra point gave the Bears a 14-3 lead with 5 ½ minutes to play in the first half. This play was not short of drama as the ball came out, but the officials ruled that he crossed the goal line first. Sowell lad the Bears offense with 58 rushing yards.
“Sowell really stood out, doing what we knew he could do. He was a warrior and played his tail off.” said Perry.
Hendersonville answered right back going on an eight-play drive that covered 74 yards capped off by a Brent Rowe touchdown run. Martin’s extra point made it 14-10 Mt. Juliet with 3:01 to play in the first half.
Mt. Juliet went three and out on its next drive and Hendersonville coach James Beasley called a timeout to force the Bears to punt with under 90 seconds to play in the half.
Hendersonville tried a Hail Mary pass from its 42-yard line that two Commandos, one of whom was Ellis, got their hands on and could have caught. A 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty was called against Hendersonville as the teams were on their way to the locker room. The first half ended with the Bears leading 14-10, despite just running nine offensive plays to Hendersonville’s 39.
“We have got to find more ways to get intensity and effort in the first half. We made quite a few mistakes on the first half, but I am so proud of the way they responded. We really controlled the game in the second half,” Beasley said. “They (Mt. Juliet) are coached well and we knew it was going to be a battle to the end.”
The Commandos have been a dominant team in the second half this season, and that trend would continue. Mt Juliet marched down the field on a 12-play drive that ended as the Commandos were able to stop the Bears on a fourth and one at the 19-yard line, though the Bears thought they had the first down easily.
“Football is a game of inches. That’s a cliché term, but it’s used a lot for a reason. It looked to me like we achieved the first down, for sure. It was a very tough spot — so tough that I am not going to comment past that on it,” Perry said.
This turned out to be the turning point in the game as, five plays later, Ellis took a jet sweep 64 yards for a Commandos touchdown, giving Hendersonville their first lead of the game and one they would not give up. After 3 quarters Hendersonville led 17-14.
“I was kind of angry at the half,” Ellis said. “Coach knew I was frustrated. I wanted the ball more.”
Swoner threw another pass that was intercepted, this time by Brent Rowe, on the Bears’ next drive. Hendersonville marched down the field to the Bears’ 20-yard line. But just it appeared to be about over, Mt. Juliet’s defense came up with another huge play, as Montrell Bandy picked off a pass from Hendersonville quarterback Luke Manning. Manning finished the night at 3-of-8 for 30 yards and two interceptions.
The Bears went on their longest drive of the night that stalled with a turnover on downs. On the very first play of the next drive, Hendersonville slammed the door shut on a 52-yard touchdown run by Ellis with under 90 seconds to play.
“I just didn’t think we would lose this game,” Perry said. “It’s the fourth year in a row we’ve played Hendersonville for the region championship. Credit to them — they don’t beat themselves. Hendersonville played hard. They have got a great senior class. This is how a regional championship should be decided. I am really proud of my guys’ effort. The game was even closer than the scoreboard will show. I hate that for our defense — they played really hard.”
The story for the Commandos was centered around two players that made game changing plays on both sides of the ball: Ellis Ellis, their “big play” wide receiver and defensive back, and Brent Rowe, the “work horse” back on offense and linebacker on defense. The Commandos rushed the ball 42 times for 319 yards. Ellis had six carries for 132 yards and two touchdown runs of 52 and 64 yards respectively, and a forced fumble that set up a Commandos field goal. Rowe carried the ball 21 times for 129 yards and a touchdown. He also had an interception on defense.
“We have multiple guys who will touch the ball.” Beasley said. “We tell them to take their opportunities when they get them. That’s a really good football team over there and to come here on the road and get the win is really special.”
Hendersonville (7-3, 5-0), undefeated at home this year and winners of four straight games, will host the No. 4 seed from Region 3, Blackman (4-5, 5-2) at 7 p.m. this coming Friday. This will be the Commandos’ fourth straight trip to the playoffs.
“We love playing at home! We want all of our students and our community there.” said Beasley.
Mt. Juliet, losers of three of their last four games, will host the No. 3 seed from Region 3, the Pioneers from Warren County (8-2, 5-2).
“I told the boys after the game that our record is 0-0 and I would have said the same thing had we won. We are thankful for the opportunity to lace them up and play again at home.” Perry said.
