Lady Bucs’ press keeps Green Hill at bay

HENDERSONVILLE — Beech’s press kept Green Hill at bay long enough for the host Lady Buccaneers to post a regular season-ending 41-37 win Thursday night on Boots Scott Court.
The press, which attacked point guard Sydnee Richetto in the backcourt, fueled a 14-0 run which turned a 28-25 Lady Hawk lead in the third quarter into a 39-28 Lady Buc advantage in the fourth.
“They kind of changed it a little bit and we had a different lineup in and we didn’t know what spots we were going to,” Green Hill coach Cherie Abner said. “We’re having to think for the kids, and until they start thinking for themselves we’re going to come up short like we did tonight. That was one of those opportunities on press offense where we could have got to our spots. We got them out of the press early because we did what we were supposed to. When we didn’t get to our spots and the turnover was a big deal.”
Aubrey Blankenship led the Lady Hawks with 16 points. She led a Green Hill rally which saw the visitors slice the margin to 39-35. A Richetto basket with 48.6 seconds left accounted for the final margin as Beech improved to 14-8 for the season and 11-4 in District 9-AAA.
“We’re trying to get (Blankenship) in some space and be able to score,” Abner said. “We got a decent amount of looks. We just didn’t hit. We got to hit in games like this.”We should be putting everything together and it seems like we can’t everybody playing good on the same night. Next week, we got to have everybody going forward for sure.”Jada Jones led the Lady Bucs with 10 points.
Kensley Carter collected 11 points for Green Hill while Richetto was held to five, Savannah Kirby a 3-pointer and Ashlynn Riggs two as Green Hill finished a 13-8, 9-6 inaugural regular season.
“They tried to take away our best player,” Abner said. “They’re so long and athletic and that zone stuff.”
The Lady Bucs built a 13-7 first-quarter lead before Green Hill closed to within 23-21 by halftime. A leaner by Blankenship pulled the Hawks into a 23-23 tie and Kirby’s 3 put the Lady Hawks in front 26-25 two minutes into the second half. A jumper from the wing by Blankenship opened a 28-25 advantage before Beech put the clamps down.
Next up is the district tournament to be played at home sites. The seeding was already set before the final games. Green Hill is No. 4 and will host No. 5 Station Camp next Thursday in an elimination game. Beech is No. 3 and will host Hendersonville.
Good start not enough for Central at Hendersonville
HENDERSONVILLE — Hendersonville seized the lead in the second quarter and assumed command in the third last Friday as the Lady Commandos closed the regular season with a 70-42 win over Wilson Central.
The Lady Wildcats led 16-13 at the first-quarter break as Kristen Smith scored eight of her team-high 13 points in the first quarter. But Hendersonville won the second 16-9 to move in front 29-25 by halftime before blowing the game open with a 19-6 third to open a 48-31 margin with eight minutes to play.
Jeryn Jarrett scored 17 points and Abbie Fuqua 12 for the Lady Commandos, who finished 9-8 for the regular season and 7-8 in District 9-AAA.
Campbell Strange sank 6 of 8 free throws as she and Cloe Smith each scored 10 points for the Lady Wildcats while Sydney Dalton added eight and Kendyle Pickett four as Central slipped to a final 2-17, 2-14.
Wilson Central is seeded eighth and will host No. 9 Mt. Juliet at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the district tournament play-in game with the winner traveling to No. 1 Lebanon 24 hours later.
Devilettes clinch 9-AAA top seed with 20th triumph
After stumbling at the end of a two-point loss to Beech last Friday, Lebanon’s girls hit the reset button for a milestone 54-45 win over visiting Green Hill on Tuesday night at Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court.
The victory was Lebanon’s 20th of the season and the 300th of Cory Barrett’s 14-year career. Most importantly, it gave the Devilettes the top seed in the upcoming District 9-AAA tournament, meaning they won’t leave Brandon Gym unless they suffer an upset loss during the tournaments, until the state tournament.
But this win wasn’t as easy as last month’s 25-point verdict at Green Hill. Lebanon led 20-12 at the first-quarter break on Ny’lyia Rankins’ buzzer-beating putback and 36-18 just before halftime. But the Lady Hawks, who trimmed two points off the margin on Taylor Blankenship’s jumper at the halftime buzzer, used 11 third-period points from Sydnee Richetto to trim the margin to 46-36 going into the fourth.
Green Hill wasn’t finished as the Lady Hawks cut the difference to five at 50-45 in the final minute before free throws by Addie Grace Porter sent Lebanon to 20-4 for the season and 14-1 in the district with only a 6 p.m. visit from Station Camp on Friday separating the Devilettes from the postseason.
“We played a really good first half tonight,” said Barrett, in his sixth season at Lebanon following stints at Hickman County and Riverdale. “There were some teachable moments tonight. I called that timeout near the end based on what happened the other night because we were about at the same time frame, so I wanted to use that as a teaching moment.
“We did a much better job. Our rebounding tonight was good. That’s something we take pride in and I think for the most part we dominated the glass… But Green Hill, you got to give them credit. They kept fighting, kept coming back and I expect that to happen now moving forward into the postseason.”
Meioshe Mason led Lebanon with 14 points in the post while Porter sank all six of her free throws on her way to 11. Asia Barr scored seven points, Terri Reynolds two first-quarter 3-pointers for her six, Finley Tomlin five, Avery Harris four in the second half, Lexie Crowder a second-quarter 3 and Rankins and Madison Jennings two each.
Richetto racked up three triples during her big third quarter and Blankenship bagged two 3s as each scored 16 points. Kensley Carter and Savannah Kirby finished with five apiece and Ashlyn Riggs a first-quarter 3 as Green Hill slipped to 13-7, 9-5 going into today’s 6 p.m. regular-season finale at Beech.
“We got a pretty good when were down by five and it just didn’t go,” Green Hill coach Cherie Abner said. “Where we lost the game was in the middle of that second quarter and into halftime. We let them get too big of a margin. They’re the kind of team that if you don’t watch it, they can spread you out and score a lot of points at once, and that’s what happened in that second quarter. I thought the game got away from us there.
“I’m pretty proud of our effort. At halftime, it wasn’t looking good and we were able to battle back and keep it interesting going into the fourth… Our rebounding effort was better and getting around screens and defending was better. We struggled and weren’t as patient on offense as I would like to be. We’ll work on that and see what we can do next week.”
Loss to Portland drops Wilson Central into 8-9 game
GLADEVILLE — Wilson Central slid into the District 9-AAA 8-9 game next week with Tuesday night’s 45-41 loss to visiting Portland.
The Lady Panthers led 12-10 following the first quarter before Wilson Central slipped in front 16-15 by halftime. But Portland was back in the lead 34-31 going into the fourth as the visitors moved into seventh place with a 4-12 mark, 8-17 for the season.
Wilson Central slipped to 2-16, 2-13 and will host Mt. Juliet in the play-in game next week.
Lilly Whitehead led the Lady Panthers with 23 points while Lexie Williams added 11 and Cheyenne Gregory 10.
Sydney Dalton dropped in 18 points and had four steals and three blocks on Senior Night while Campbell Strange added eight points, Cloe Smith six, Breana Fayne five, Kristen Smith four and Chloe Daly, Fadeyemi Okewusi and Lillian Crutchfield two each for the Lady Wildcats, who will close the regular season at 6 p.m. tomorrow at Hendersonville.
Station Camp downs Mt. Juliet
MT. JULIET — Station Camp cruised to a 62-34 win over Mt. Juliet on Tuesday night.
The Lady Bison led 11-3 at the first-quarter break, 24-14 at halftime and 39-26 through three periods before pulling away with a 23-8 fourth to improve to 10-9 for the season and 7-8 in District 9-AAA.
Marissa Wirtz tossed in 21 points and Arielle Everett 13, including pair of first-quarter 3-pointers, for Station Camp.
Kaitlyn Bertram bagged three 3-pointers to lead the Lady Bears with 11 points while Jakoria Woods added eight, Dymond Howard six, Jada Colemer four, Kayley Jones a 3 and Haylee Brader two as Mt. Juliet fell to 1-19, 1-13.
MJCA ousted from district tournament
NASHVILLE — Mt. Juliet Christian was eliminated from the District 4-IIA tournament Tuesday night with a 57-29 quarterfinal loss at Nashville Christian.
Amelia Lyons, the Lady Saints’ alltime leading scorer, tacked on nine points in her final MJCA game. Gracie Clark and Felicity Keen each added eight points while Chelsey Christensen and Bethany Lyons tossed in two apiece as Mt. Juliet Christian concluded a 5-10 season.
Nashville Christian advanced to the semifinals with a 15-6 mark.
Mt. Juliet Christian concluded the regular season last Friday with a 54-48 Senior Night loss at Davidson Academy.
Amelia Lyons led the Lady Saints with 14 points while Clark added 11, Christensen 10, Keen eight, Bethany Lyons three and Gracyn Breedlove two.
Davidson moved into the tournament at 7-8.
