Lady Hawks feeling first-year struggles despite strong start

First-year programs, like most professional expansion teams, face growing pains which are normally reflected in the won-loss records.
Green Hill’s girls are also facing those pains, even though the Lady Hawks are off to a 3-1 start following last Friday’s 55-36 thumping of East Hamilton in the John Greer State Farm Thanksgiving Classic at Lebanon’s Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court.
“I feel like I’ve got the players, but I don’t have any foundation,” said coach Cherie Abner, who won over 400 games and went to three state tournaments in 20 seasons as Westmoreland High’s girls coach before a three-year run as Mt. Juliet Middle’s boys’ coach, including a TMSAA finals appearance. “Right now we’re all trying to get on the same page for me to put in my system and what we do. It’s just been a sluggish start. When you don’t have a spring and you don’t have a summer and you’re starting a new program, it makes it difficult.
“I’m pleased that we’re 3-1 (going into Monday’s scheduled game at Rossview). I felt like we should be 4-0 (Green Hill lost in overtime at Clarksville). We’re definitely off to a decent start considering.”
Green Hill opened a 10-5 first-quarter lead. The Lady Hawks gradually widened to 24-18 by halftime and 38-24 going into the fourth.
Sydnee Richetto, a 1,000-point scorer in 2 1/2 seasons at Wilson Central before a knee injury prematurely ended her junior season, threw in three first-half three-pointers on her way to 21 points for Green Hill while Taylor Pruitt put in 17. Aubrey Blankenship and Savannah Kirby each scored six points, Ava Heiulman a three and Alivia Majors two.
Morgan Bone led the Hurricanes with 10 points.
The Lady Hawks are scheduled to open their District 9-AAA schedule at 6 p.m. Friday at Station Camp. Of course, with COVID-19 lurking around every corner, no game or practice is guaranteed.
“That’s what we’ve been preaching,” Abner said. “Everytime you suit up in practice and suit up in games, you better treat it like it’s your last because you never know.”
Mt. Juliet drops pair at Greer ClassicMt. Juliet’s rebuilding Lady Bears lost to Independence 26-20 last Friday and powerhouse Riverdale 62-13 Saturday in the John Greer State Farm Thanksgiving Classic at Lebanon’s Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court.
Kayley Jones led the Lady Bears with five points against Riverdale while Dymond Howard and Taylor Haymans each had four.
Howard scored seven against Independence while Kaitlyn Bertram and Haylee Brader each threw in three and Jones, Merci Stratton and Evie Johnston two apiece.
Mt. Juliet was scheduled to go to Oakland on Monday night abd open their District 9-AAA schedule Tuesday at home against Wilson Central before hosting Portland on Friday.
Lady Hawks soar in home debutMT. JULIET — Playing their first-ever home game, Green Hill’s girls scored the first 10 points and didn’t look back in a 63-31 thumping of Springfield last Monday night.
The Lady Hawks led 19-7 at the first-quarter break and 29-10 at halftime as they improved to 2-1.
Sydnee Richetto finished with 14 points, including a pair of three-pointers, for Green Hill while Aubrey Blankenship added 11. Savannah Kirby connected on a couple of triples as she and Kensley Carter each added eight points while Ashlyn Riggs scored six, Samantha Zapton five, Abigail McMillion and Alivia Majors two free throws each and Cameron Bryan and Anna Riggs one foul shot apiece.
Lady Wildcats go down at White CountySPARTA — Wilson Central was no match for host White County in a 78-16 setback last Monday night at Roy Sewell Gym.
The Lady Warriors led 26-2 following the first quarter and 43-9 at halftime as Wilson Central slipped to 0-3.
Morgan Quick scored 16 points and Gracie Dodgen 14 as each fired in four three-pointers for White County. Nia Powers produced 12 points and Alaina Stiles 10.
Kendyle Pickett led the Lady Wildcats with nine points while Aysja Archer-Settles scored three free throws and Cloe Smith and Jamey Ricketts two points apiece.
MJCA falls to Red Boiling SpringsMT. JULIET — Mt. Juliet Christian dropped a 48-29 decision to visiting Red Boiling Springs last Monday night at Mt. Juliet Middle’s Tommy Martin Gym.
Liz Anderson led the Lady Bulldogs with 13 points, including four three-pointers. Claire Fleming finished with 10 as Red Boiling Springs moved to 1-1.
Gracie Clark and Amelia Lyons each tossed in 12 points for the Lady Saints while Bethany Lyons threw in three and Chelsey Christensen collected two. Clark connected on a pair of three-pointers as MJCA fell to 1-1.
