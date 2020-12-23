Lady Hawks grounded by Creek Wood

MT. JULIET — After Hendersonville was unable to play at Green Hill on Friday night, Lady Hawks coach Cherie Abner booked Creek Wood to come in.
The Red Hawks came away with a 58-50 victory.
Allie Burgess led four Red Hawks in double figures with 18 points, including five three-pointers, while Brianna Burgess bagged 13 as Creek Wood climbed to 6-2.
Taylor Pruitt poured in 18 points, including a pair of threes, for Green Hill while Sydnee Richetto and Aubrey Blankenship each threw in 13. Ava Heilman and Kensley Carter threw in a three apiece as the Lady Hawks, though they improved to 4-1 in District 9-AAA through the Hendersonville forfeit, slipped to 6-3 for the season.
With Wilson County Schools shutting down competition for two weeks beginning yesterday, Green Hill isn’t
