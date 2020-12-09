Lebanon girls race past Central

GLADEVILLE — Lebanon’s girls scored the first 17 points last Friday night in a 73-16 win to spoil Wilson Central’s home opener.The
With assistant coach Phillip Anthony running the Lady Wildcats in the absence of head coach Erica Wilson, who has an undisclosed illness, and without veteran seniors Campbell Strange and Sidney Dalton, Central was outmanned against the Devilettes. The Lady Wildcats hurt themselves further with 30 turnovers. Lebanon coach Cory Barrett extended plenty of early playing time to the Devilette bench as the visitors improved to 6-1 for the season and 2-0 in District 9-AAA.
Lebanon led 20-2 at the first-quarter break and 48-10 at halftime before the second half was played with a running clock.
Terri Reynolds racked up two of Lebanon’s eight three-pointers as she and Meiosha Mason each finished with 14 points while Addie Grace Porter put in 12, including a pair of threes. All of Porter’s tallies and 10 of Mason’s points came during the second quarter.
Finley Tomlin came off the bench to score five of her nine during the first period while Julia Manus drained a pair of triples for her six. Avery Harris had five points, Asia Barr and Lexie Crowder four each and Nylyia Rankins, Sani Scott and Brooklyn Young two apiece.
Jamey Ricketts led the Lady Wildcats with five points while Kristen Smith finished with four, Kendyle Pickett three and Akeley Thompson and Breanna Fayne two each as Central slipped to 1-4, 1-1.
Woods’ 21 lifts Lady Bears to first winMT. JULIET — Jakoria Woods returned to the Mt. Juliet lineup and injected life into the Lady Bears with 21 points as they won for the first time this season, 50-33 over Portland, last Friday night.
The Lady Bears led 13-12 at the first-quarter break and widened the margin to 24-17 by halftime and 33-22 going into the fourth, where Woods closed her night with nine points in the period, as they improved to 1-1 in District 9-AAA and 1-5 overall.
Kaitlyn Bertram and Addie Kendall each collected nine points for Mt. Juliet while Haylee Brader finished with five, Dymond Howard four and Evie Johnston two.
Lexie Williams led Portland with 18 points.
Mt. Juliet is scheduled to travel to Father Ryan on Friday.
Lady ‘Cats beat rival Mt. Juliet in battle of former powersMT. JULIET — Two programs which used to contend for district, region and state championships find themselves battling for respectability in a new era.
With their coach sidelined with an undisclosed illness, Wilson Central’s girls defeated arch-rival Mt. Juliet 34-27 Tuesday night in the District 9-AAA lid-lifter.
After spotting the Lady Bears a 2-0 lead, Central moved in front 6-2 by the end of the first quarter and 15-10 by halftime. A 12-0 run opened a 27-13 lead in the third period before Mt. Juliet used its quickness to close the quarter with eight straight to draw within 27-21. But the Lady Wildcats’ size enabled them to get some putbacks in the fourth quarter to win for interim coach Phillip Anthony, in his first year as Erica Wilson’s assistant. Former Cumberland men’s coach Dale Leever served as Anthony’s assistant.
“We’ve had a rough go at it,” Anthony said after the Lady Wildcats climbed to 1-3 for the season. “We’ve played some good teams early on… Our girls had a good weekend of practice. I want to give a shoutout to one of our post players — Lillian Crutchfield came back from an ankle injury, the only senior we have right now. Aysja Archer-Settles did a good job and Kendyle Pickett — all did a good job in the post rebounding and stealing down there. We knew we had a size advantage on them so we tried to pound the post as much as we could. Our guards took care of the ball tonight. In practice this week we went over some situational stuff we hadn’t gone over and I think that last five minute stretch we had with the ball … we outrebounded them 33-11, 11-2 on the offensive, that was a big key tonight.
“We had been a good rebounding team all year, just hadn’t shown it because the teams we played were shooting lights out against us.”
Central was also without veteran seniors Campbell Strange and Sidney Dalton.
“The girls just rallied tonight,”Anthony said. “I’m so proud of them.
“We got a little out of sync in the third quarter when we had that 12- 13-point lead. We kind of got careless with the ball. And then we finally started taking care of the basketball and getting some good shots. That last five-minute stretch we did a good job.”
On the Mt. Juliet side, former longtime volleyball coach Jennifer Wilson has taken the reins from Chris Fryer, who took the Lady Bears to 10 state tournaments since the turn of the 21st century, including the 2005 championship. Wilson’s Lady Bears, with one senior, one junior and three freshmen in the lineup, ran their offense well enough to get open layups but missed too many of them in falling to 0-5.
“We missed too many shots,” Wilson said. “We are doing a better job of getting set up in our offense and running through and it is producing good shots. We just got to finish.
Pickett produced six of her game-high 10 points during the third quarter for the Lady Wildcats while Crutchfied and Kristen Smith each scored seven, Brenna Fayne six and Archer-Settles four.
Dymond Howard led the Lady Bears with six points while Kaitlyn Bertram and Kayle Jones each finished with five, Evie Johnston and Haylee Brader four apiece and Jada Colemer three.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.