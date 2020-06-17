The Sherry’s Run 5K Run/Walk will be held on Saturday, Sept. 12 as a virtual event.
“The Sherry’s Run 5K Run/Walk is always a great community event and while we are disappointed it will not be an in person event this year, we feel this is the best decision at this time for the health and safety of our community,” said Scott Jasper, race director of the Sherry’s Run 5K Run/Walk, in a news release. “Although the event will look different this year, we are counting on the support of the community to make this a great event.”
Registration for the Virtual Sherry’s Run 5K Run/Walk will open on Monday. Visit www.sherrysrun.org to register for the event. As a 2020 special, this year’s event will feature an early bird discount. Registration for the Virtual Sherry’s Run 5K Run/Walk is only $20 when you register by July 31. Sleep-in registration is also available at the early bird discounted price of $25 when you register by July 31. Beginning Aug. 1, event registration increases to $30 and sleep-in registration increases to $35.
All registrations include a Sherry’s Run 5K Run/Walk event T-shirt. Sleep-in registrations include the shirt being mailed to participants. For virtual participants, T-shirt pick up will be available on Sept. 11 from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. and Sept. 12 from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. at the event site located at 623 W. Main St. in Lebanon.
While this is the 17th Annual Sherry’s Run 5K Run/Walk, this year is the first time it has been virtual, so there are a few things to know. Since it is a virtual event, you can participate from any location. You can run, walk or jog in your neighborhood, at the park, on the trail, at the gym, on the treadmill, wherever you choose. Run or walk with your family, on your own or with some friends. It’s your own race, so you can run or walk at your own pace and time it yourself. We will have some special Facebook Live videos at 8 a.m. race day for anyone who wants to start their run or walk with our traditional send off. If you choose to time your run or walk, you will be able to upload that information to your RunSignup account.
Teams are always a fun part of the Sherry’s Run 5K and this year is no different. Some businesses, schools and churches form teams, other teams are in honor or in memory of someone and some teams are formed by group of friends. It’s easy to form a team. The team captain goes online to www.sherrysrun.org and registers themselves and their team name. Team members will be able to pick the team name from a drop down menu when they register for the run.
While so much has changed in our world this year, the mission of Sherry’s Run has not. Sherry’s Run is a nonprofit, Christian organization that works throughout the year to provide hope to people in Wilson County and surrounding communities who are battling cancer by offering emotional encouragement and financial assistance with everyday needs. Sherry’s Run also works to spread colon health awareness by distributing free colon cancer screening test kits and providing colonoscopy assistance. To learn more about the Sherry’s Run organization, please call 615-925-2592. To refer someone for assistance, please call 615-925-9932 or visit www.sherrysrun.org. To make a donation to Sherry’s Run, visit www.sherrysrun.org or mail donations to Sherry’s Run, P.O. Box 8, Lebanon, TN 37088-0008.
— Submitted to the News
