“It’s as plain as the nose on your face.” Have you ever heard that said?
Over the course of my life I’ve heard all kinds of sayings or expressions. My grandfather Herod Brim had a favorite expression. Any time he wanted to emphasize a point, he would declare, “Dad blame, you know what?!” My old Woodbury buddy, the late Cecil Vinson, had a favorite. His was “Dad Jim Luck!” Our neighbor, the late Thomas Denton, used to holler out, “Shout a monkey!” His brother, Jim David Denton, would utter with dismay, “Well, if that don’t beat the hens a cackling!” If I was running late to help him, my grandfather, D.T. McCall, would snarl, “A dollar waitin’ on a dime!” I remember one crusty old character who lived down in our neck of the woods who was known to exclaim, “Hope I might die!!” when he wanted to drive his point.
I suppose we all know those kinds of sayings or phrases that have been passed down from person to person and family to family.
Now back to “It’s as plain as the nose on your face.”
Life is filled with daily miracles. A few nights ago, I stepped outside my house to take in the harvest moon. There it was, lighting up the night sky. I tell you, it rivaled the stars. As a matter of fact, it was hard to see the stars on that clear night.
That harvest moon has been showing up every autumn, right on schedule, for thousands of years. It’s a miracle!
A few years back when my son Joseph came back from spending two years in feed-lot country out in Southwest Kansas, he brought with him an old bay mare. At the time of her purchase she was presented by the seller as being 14 years old. She was 16. Strangely, I considered this old mare to be a blessing introduced into my life. This old gal had been around. I was constantly amazed at her horse sense.
When she was last due to foal, I watched her like a hawk. After looking in on her regularly and watching for signs of the impending delivery for days, I learned you are suppose to add an extra day to the foaling date for every year the mare is old. I had begun watching her 18 days too soon. You live and learn. The 18 days came and went … then another week.
Every morning I would look out the bedroom window and the old mare would be standing at the gate waiting to be grained. Then another week passed.
Early one morning I looked out the window and, true to form, there she stood … waiting. But something about the scene was different.
I squinted my early morning eyes to better focus on what I was seeing.
Instead of two pairs of legs, I was seeing four pairs of legs! And two of those pairs of legs were really skinny!
I hurriedly pulled on a pair of jeans and slipped into my shoes.
When I arrived at the gate, there she was! That little filly was so brand new, I can’t tell you. She was teetering on her toes and blinking big brown eyes, and the expression on her face said only one thing, “Where in the world am I?” But his little gal had only one mission … sticking close to her mamma. It was a miracle!
We have seven grandchildren — four girls, three boys. They are helping keep me young! Little miracles!
I had an appointment with one of those “Mind and Body” doctors a few years back. He prescribed a seven day “cleansing” (more on that later.) Don’t misunderstand me. I wasn’t sick. I just wanted to feel better and be healthier. He suggested we “unclog” my liver.
That whole experience re-educated me on the systems of the human body …liver function, pituitary, thyroid, etc.
If I had been God back at the beginning, I would never have thought of a liver … or a pancreas … or an adrenal gland. It is little wonder that King David of Israel, when considering the human body, declared, “For I am fearfully and wonderfully made.” The human form is indeed a miracle!
Speaking of miracles, we are about to celebrate one of the greatest miracles in all of human history. When the God of the universe entered time and space and took upon himself the form of a man.
No wonder the angels sang, “Glory to God in the highest … .”
Hartsville resident Jack McCall is a writer and motivational speaker.
