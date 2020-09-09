I have been accused of commenting on the circle of life. I stand in another position today as I look back on life. Life has, in my opinion, three circles each within our lifetime and each purposeful and in preparation for the next one ahead.
First as infants and children it is all about our physical and emotional needs. We need to be nourished and cared for and hopefully loved. We are taught basic living skills to survive. We are encouraged to respond to stimulation accordingly. We are taught a moral code of right and wrong and, if we are fortunate enough, to be aware of a Supreme Being.
This first circle should encompass all we need as a guideline to bring us to the next circle. Here we find ourselves in our development stage of emerging as young adults with the atmosphere surrounding us with temptations, decisions and growth of knowledge of ourselves and others. In this particular time period we are striving to gather information, acquiring skills and gathering the reward of belongings which seem to indicate to us and others the success of our efforts. The prime objective is all about me and mine.
This is the time the emphasis is on how much we know, how much we have and how can we hold on to what we have acquired. There may be a time where we are inundated with stuff and still strive for more.
This circle includes community and our integral part of being accepted as an important factor. This circle in time incorporates our belonging to community. We attach ourselves to church, ethnic groups, causes and related activities that bring us together with others of like mind and feeling.
Men and women may each have a different idea of what makes them happy. Each may try to find contentment in different ways. Sometimes they look only to the outside and never inward.
It is in the last and final circle of life that all of the above come into play. All the things we have learned, practiced and utilized during the previous circles are meaningless unless we have reached an innermost circle of love and growth of understanding what is really necessary and important to bring our lives to full fruition.
We can reach the final circle with peace when we can honestly acknowledge what is of the greatest value we have learned in each of the periods of life with all it’s lessons.
